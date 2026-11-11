Megan Thee Stallion and Daniel Radcliffe Keep Flirting in Season 2 of The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

Megan Thee Stallion returns as Denise in season 2 of The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, where her flirtation with Daniel Radcliffe's Arthur Tobin continues in a new scene ahead of the season finale.

Megan Thee Stallion and Daniel Radcliffe are continuing their playful on-screen flirtation in the new season of The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, the NBC comedy that becomes available on Peacock the day after each broadcast.

Megan Thee Stallion Returns to Comedy Series

Megan recently took to social media to announce that her character, Denise, is back for season 2, which airs Mondays on NBC with episodes arriving on Peacock the following day. A newly released scene shows Radcliffe's character, Arthur Tobin, poking his head into the frame for a brief moment before Megan's character brushes him off.

Also read CMA Awards reveals second round of performers; Luke Combs, Megan Moroney to take the stage

The clip, titled So You Make Movies, captures the easygoing chemistry between the two stars and has drawn attention from fans eager to see how the romance between their characters develops. The scene was filmed on set while the cast was shooting for the NBC and Peacock series. According to a press release, Megan will reprise her role as Denise, a divorced mother and mailwoman whom Arthur has his eye on, for the forthcoming finale of season 2.

Her return keeps the show's central romantic thread moving as the season builds toward its conclusion. Radcliffe's Arthur Tobin has been one of the more memorable comedic pairings in the series, and the back-and-forth between him and Denise has become a recurring source of humor that viewers have followed closely since the show's debut. The series takes its name from its title character, and its storylines blend light comedy with personal moments that give the ensemble room to shine.

Advertisement

Ensemble Cast and Executive Producer Tina Fey

The supporting cast is rounded out by Tracy Morgan, who plays a former football player trying to revitalize his career. He is joined by Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way and Jalyn Hall, each of whom adds a distinct energy to the show's ensemble. The mix of established comedic performers and newer faces has helped the series build a loyal following.

Tina Fey is also onboard as an executive producer, a credit that adds considerable weight to the project and has contributed to the attention the show has received from critics and audiences alike. Her involvement is often cited as a sign of the care that goes into the writing and production of the series.

Season 1 Clip and Upcoming Finale

For viewers who want to catch up before the new episodes arrive, a clip from season 1 featuring Megan Thee Stallion as Denise is available to watch. The clip offers a useful reminder of how the character was introduced and why her dynamic with Arthur has become such a talking point among fans.

Revisiting the earlier episodes can make the upcoming finale even more rewarding, as many of the running jokes and relationship beats from the first season pay off in the later stretch of episodes. The combination of a high-profile musical star, an accomplished actor known for a wide range of film and stage work, an experienced comedic ensemble and an acclaimed executive producer has made the show one of the more closely watched comedies of its season.

Advertisement

Crossover casting of this kind often draws new audiences to a series, and the strong reception to the recent clip suggests that the producers have found a winning formula. As the season heads toward its finale, fans can expect more of the playful banter between Denise and Arthur, along with the broader humor and character moments that have defined the show since its premiere on NBC and Peacock.