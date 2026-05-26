Megan Stalter and Paul W. Downs Bring Playful Method Acting to the 52nd Annual American Music Awards

Megan Stalter and her Hacks creator-castmate Paul W. Downs brought playful method acting to the 52nd annual American Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday. The two wore matching denim and black attire, but insisted they were not cosplaying like they did with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet back in January. Stalter wore Levi's blue jeans fastened with a B-Low The Belt buckle, which was emblazoned with Downs' face while he wore a belt buckle covered in her visage. The Prettiest Girl In America singer is set to drop her debut pop album Crave this summer. Stalter and Downs concluded their roles as Kayla Schaefer and her boss Jimmy LuSaque Jr. in the series finale of Hacks airing this Thursday after five successful seasons. The pair pretended to get intimate on the red carpet, but broke character when greeted by Bebe Rexha. Stalter will take on the role of former First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln in the campy Broadway play Oh, Mary! from July 6-September 12 at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City. Stalter - who boasts 1.1 million social media followers - posted an Instagram slideshow of BTS moments on Monday captioned: 'I don't want it to end'.

Megan Stalter reunited with her Hacks creator-castmate Paul W. Downs for another round of playful method dressing at the 52nd American Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday.

The Ohio-born 35-year-old and the 43-year-old New Jersey native wore matching denim and black attire, but insisted they 'were not cosplaying' like they did with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet back in January.

'This is our every day look,' Stalter told Variety on the black carpet. " "Who are you cosplaying as? " Two hot models who do music! Indeed, the Prettiest Girl In America singer is set to drop her debut pop album Crave this summer.

Stalter wore Levi's blue jeans fastened with a B-Low The Belt buckle, which was emblazoned with Downs' face while he wore a belt buckle covered in her visage. Megan Stalter reunited with her Hacks creator-castmate Paul W. Downs for another round of playful method dressing at the 52nd American Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday The four-time Actor Award nominee and the three-time Emmy winner were at the MGM Grand Garden Arena to present the trophy for best rock/alternative album to Twenty One Pilots during the CBS/Paramount+ telecast.

Hairstylist Clayton Hawkins made sure her knee-length raven wig shielded Stalter's modesty and make-up artist Alexandra French drew her pencil-thin brows. The Too Much star even wore a faux tattoo of a tribal heart on her lower back for the occasion. Read More Hacks' Megan Stalter deleting TikTok as she calls for ICE reforms Stalter and Downs only broke character when they were greeted by four-time Grammy-nominated pop star, Bebe Rexha, wearing a black fishnet corseted ensemble.

The Brooklyn-born 36-year-old is scheduled to perform her new single New Religion during an AMAs after party held at nearby Marquee Nightclub. The bisexual funnywoman and Downs conclude their roles as Kayla Schaefer and her boss Jimmy LuSaque Jr. in the series finale of Hacks airing this Thursday after five successful seasons. Stalter - who boasts 1.1 million social media followers - posted an Instagram slideshow of BTS moments on Monday captioned: 'I don't want it to end.

' The Number 1 Happy Family USA actress will takeover the titular role of former First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln in the campy Broadway play Oh, Mary! from July 6-September 12 at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City. ' 'I feel like I'm just going to kind of wing it,' Stalter told People of her Broadway debut. Join the discussionDo celebrities dressing up playfully at awards shows add fun or distract from the music itself? What's your view?

The Ohio-born 35-year-old and the 43-year-old New Jersey native wore matching denim and black attire, but insisted they 'were not cosplaying' like they did with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet back in January 'This is our every day look,' Stalter told Variety on the black carpet.

"Who are you cosplaying as? " Two hot models who do music!

Indeed, the Prettiest Girl In America singer is set to drop her debut pop album Crave this summer Stalter wore Levi's blue jeans fastened with a B-Low The Belt buckle, which was emblazoned with Downs' face while he wore a belt buckle covered in her visage The four-time Actor Award nominee (L) and the three-time Emmy winner (R) were at the MGM Grand Garden Arena to present the trophy for best rock/alternative album to Twenty One Pilots The improvising pair pretended to get intimate Hairstylist Clayton Hawkins made sure her knee-length raven wig shielded Stalter's modesty and make-up artist Alexandra French drew her pencil-thin brows The Too Much star even wore a faux tattoo of a tribal heart on her lower back for the occasion Stalter and Downs only broke character when they were greeted by four-time Grammy-nominated pop star, Bebe Rexha, wearing a black fishnet corseted ensemble The Brooklyn-born 36-year-old is scheduled to perform her new single New Religion during an AMAs after party held at nearby Marquee Nightclub The bisexual funnywoman and Downs conclude their roles as Kayla Schaefer and her boss Jimmy LuSaque Jr. in the series finale of Hacks airing this Thursday after five successful seasons Stalter - who boasts 1.1 million social media followers - posted an Instagram slideshow of BTS moments on Monday captioned: 'I don't want it to end' The Number 1 Happy Family USA actress will takeover the titular role of former First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln in the campy Broadway play Oh, Mary! from July 6-September 12 at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City ' 'I don't think I'm going to even learn the lines because I feel like you just get up there and kind of like, do it.

I'm the queen of improv. People have been telling me to call myself... people call me that.

'Sorry. I mean, it's cringe to call myself that, but people have been calling me that. So, I think I'm just going to do it. Yea





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Megan Stalter Paul W. Downs American Music Awards Method Acting Denim Black Attire Cosplay Crave Pop Album Hacks Broadway Play Mary Todd Lincoln Oh Mary!

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