Megan Skiendiel Performs While Concussed Amid EyeKon Group Availability Issues

Megan Skiendiel remains on stage with a concussion, while the EyeKon group continues to operate with reduced members. The performers held their set at the Wildworld Tour concert in November 2026.

Megan Skiendiel of the girl group EyeKon appeared on stage at the Wildworld Tour concert held at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on November 10, 2026, despite suffering a concussion earlier in the month. The performance featured the remaining EyeKon members Yoonchae Jeong, Lara Raj, and Daniela Avanzini with Skiendiel sitting on a chair beside the stage.

EyeKon's Adjusted Lineup Amid Member Hiatuses

EyeKon's current lineup has been reduced by two members as a result of hiatus periods. Manon went on hiatus in February 2026 and Sophia stepped away six months later to focus on well‑being. Neither has an announced return date, leaving the group to perform with only four of its original seven members.

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Punch‑Drunk Performance and Safety Concerns

When Skiendiel returned to the stage, she used dark sunglasses and remained seated for most of the set, singing parts of the songs and occasionally moving to the beat. The stage was described as "over‑stimulating" with loud music and bright lights, raising safety concerns among fans and industry observers. One fan expressed frustration in a message to the group's label HYBE x Geffen, stating, "are they serious??? why is she not fully on recovery, this actually scares me."

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Medical Guidance and Future Performance Plans

Skiendiel posted an Instagram Story on November 5, 2026, revealing her concussion and describing herself as "devastated." She also announced that the group would perform the Austin show as planned but with limited choreography, breaks, and a "reduced" pace. Skiendiel added that doctors recommended a limited performance schedule until her recovery is confirmed and a new assessment is conducted before returning to unrestricted performances. The group's tour dates scheduled for Detroit, Chicago, and Minneapolis have also been affected by the Concussion, with team members citing "illness" as the reason for limited participation.