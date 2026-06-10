Megan Pickford Shows Off England Flag Nails Ahead of Jordan's World Cup Duty

Megan Pickford, wife of England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, displayed England-themed manicure during a lunch outing as she prepares to back her husband in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. This follows a recent luxurious birthday trip to Rome with fellow WAGs and the couple's recent birth of their third child.

Megan Pickford , wife of England and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford , has been spotted enjoying a stylish lunch in Hale, Greater Manchester, while preparing to support her husband during the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The 30-year-old WAG showcased a fresh manicure featuring the England flag on her ring fingers, accessorized with a baby pink gym set, white Nike trainers, and chic black sunglasses, carrying an iced matcha drink. This public appearance highlights the supportive role partners often play during major international tournaments, blending personal style with national pride. Earlier this year, Megan celebrated her 30th birthday with a luxurious trip to Rome, organized during Jordan's international duty.

She traveled with a close-knit group of WAGs, including Sasha Attwood (girlfriend of Jack Grealish) and Erin Borini (wife of Fabio Borini). The group arrived via private jet and stayed at the opulent Six Senses Hotel, costing £2,000 per night. Their itinerary was packed with high-end experiences: spa treatments, cocktails, shopping at the Hermès boutique, a private cruise on the Tiber River, and dinners at celebrity-frequented restaurants like Le Jardin, where meals such as a beef fillet cost around £50.

Personalized merchandise, including matching tote bags and goalkeeper gloves referencing Jordan, added a playful touch to the trip. On a more personal note, Jordan and Megan recently welcomed their third child, a daughter named Misty Celine Pickford. The announcement came just nine months after the Euro 2024 final, with the couple sharing on social media: "Welcome to the world our new little princess, Misty Celine Pickford - our hearts just doubled in size.

" They already have a six-year-old son, Arlo, and a two-year-old daughter. The family also celebrated Easter with lavish decorations, and Misty was introduced to her siblings in heartwarming photos. Jordan and Megan, childhood sweethearts, first married in a low-key ceremony in March 2020 during the pandemic, with Jordan in a baseball cap and ripped jeans.

They later renewed their vows in the Maldives in July 2022, describing it as "worth the wait" for a ceremony on a golden beach with pink roses and 13 guests





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Megan Pickford Jordan Pickford England National Team World Cup Wags Sasha Attwood Rome Trip Luxury Travel Newborn Misty Pickford

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