Megan Pickford's hilarious update on 'suitcase gate' incident

England number one Jordan Pickford's wife Megan has given a hilarious update on her 'suitcase gate' incident that saw her land in America without her luggage. She joked that she would have to borrow her seven-year-old son's T-shirt after joking that she would have to resort to wearing her seven-year-old son's England shirt to the match after her suitcase failed to make it to the US.

England number one Jordan Pickford 's wife Megan has given a hilarious update on her ' suitcase gate ' incident that saw her land in America without her luggage.

She joked that she would have to borrow her seven-year-old son's T-shirt after joking that she would have to resort to wearing her seven-year-old son's England shirt to the match after her suitcase failed to make it to the US. Megan, 30, revealed that she had arrived in the US to watch husband Jordan, 32, take his place between the sticks as England got their World Cup campaign off to a roaring start with a 4-2 win over Croatia, but her luggage had been lost by the airline.

Posing with her back to the camera and wearing a small Three Lions shirt emblazoned with 'Daddy,' Megan wrote: 'Arrived in America yesterday…my suitcase did not. Can I wear my 7 year old top for the game tonight or not ?

', Giving an update late on Thursday night she said: 'Just flew next destination Jordan's brother stayed in Dallas to collect my suitcase that was arriving this afternoon. He had a flight booked later this evening. I brought his suitcase with me on my flight. When he went to collect my case they said they have to hold it in customs for 24 hours.

He's now waiting in Dallas for my suitcase to clear and the next flight is Saturday. And I now have his suitcase so he can't brush his teeth.

', England number one Jordan Pickford's wife has given a hilarious update on her 'suitcase gate' incident that saw land in America without her luggage Megan ended her post with two laughing emojis and captioned it: 'For the invested huns. ' One follower replied: 'You couldn't make it up, but on the flip side I can't wait to see your next outfit.

PS make sure you buy spare toothbrushes and pack them in hand luggage,' Megan then added: 'I'm waiting for Ant and Dec to jump out and tell me it's a prank.

' Telling her followers what had happened earlier she had written: 'My top five horror stories ; arriving in America for the World Cup, my suitcase did not arrive. Now sharing my seven-year-old's kit. My husband plays tonight, the airline hasn't got back with when my case will arrive.

' She added: 'But as long as we get to watch Daddy cause football is coming home. ' Ollie Watkins' wife Ellie replied:'Worst nightmare don't worry I've got 3 suitcases full. Coming to the rescue.

' Fortunately Megan managed to cobble an outfit together and looked stunning as she watched Wednesday afternoon's game in Dallas, Texas, wearing a cowboy hat, white vest and blue jeans accessorised with a white handbag. The WAG has shared that after her suitcase finally arrived in the US, her brother-in-law has tracked down the bag, and Megan will finally be reunited with it in 24 hours Megan joked on Wednesday she may resort to wearing her seven-year-old son's England shirt to the match after her suitcase failed to make it to the US She later told followers on her social media that she had gone to the game in 'the top I travelled in and borrowed jeans.

' Megan and Everton goalkeeper Jordan married in June 2022, with Megan sharing pictures of their wedding saying: 'Worth the wait for the most magical day with my soulmate. ' The couple have three children including a seven-year-old called Arlo who was born in 2019, a three-year-old daughter in 2023 called Ostara and a one-year-old called Misty in 2025. England next play on Tuesday when they face Ghana in Boston.

The WAGS travelled to the US for England's first group game against Croatia, and have kicked off the 2026 campaign in style. Another issue Megan and the other WAGS have faced is strict regulation on how big their handbags can be. They have had to dramatically downsize the designer purse collections they planned to take to the US, Canada and Mexico this summer.

Megan - who was filmed measuring bags during a shopping trip to Selfridges - joked on social media: 'We're going to make sandwich bags happen. I even know the offside rule, handbag edition.

' The directives state that clear bags must not exceed 12in by 12in, while non-clear bags are limited to 4.5in by 6.5in. This allows security staff to quickly inspect belongings as the supporters enter stadiums. Megan played by the rules during their first match, sporting a white Lady Dior bag worth more than £2,500.

She recently revealed that her 'dream is to bring back the WAG era' of the 2006 World Cup, which saw Victoria Beckham, Coleen Rooney and Cheryl Tweedy become the centre of attention as they cheered on their other halves in Germany. She added of this summer's competition: 'I'm not coming home without my husband and a trophy.





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