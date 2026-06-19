Megan Pickford Aims to Reclaim WAG Glory Years

Megan Pickford, the wife of goalkeeper Jordan, is planning to party like it's 2006 and bring back the WAG glory years. She aims to recreate the notorious scenes from the 2006 World Cup in Baden-Baden, where famous WAGS like Victoria Beckham, Coleen Rooney, and Cheryl Tweedy wore their hair big, their shorts tiny, and caroused into the small hours before heading out to shop until they dropped. Megan is ready to claim her crown as Queen Bee and is meticulous in keeping to the red, white, and blue Three Lions colour scheme.

Megan Pickford jetted to the US with a plan – to party like it's 2006 and bring back the WAG glory years. She aims to recreate the notorious scenes from the 2006 World Cup in Baden-Baden , where famous WAG S like Victoria Beckham , Coleen Rooney , and Cheryl Tweedy wore their hair big, their shorts tiny, and caroused into the small hours before heading out to shop until they dropped.

Megan, the blonde, permatanned, and uber-glamorous wife of goalkeeper Jordan, is ready to claim her crown as Queen Bee. She loves the outfits, glamour, and prestigious role of being a WAG. She is proud of Jordan and wants to look the part to cheer him on. Megan is the longest-serving partner of the England squad and this is her moment to shine.

She wore a cowboy hat, white vest, designer jeans, Gucci sunglasses, a necklace spelling out her daughter's name, and a tiny handbag to the match against Croatia. The other contender for WAG Queen Bee is Kate Kane, who opted for a dark denim dress. Megan and Jordan live in a £3million mansion with their three children and count Harry Maguire's wife Fern, Jack Grealish's girlfriend Sasha Attwood, and Kyle Walker's partner Annie Kilner as both neighbours and close friends.

Megan idolises Coleen Rooney, who met her husband Wayne when they were 12





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Megan Pickford Jordan Pickford WAG Glamour Outfits Prestigious Role Three Lions World Cup Croatia Dallas Cowboy Hat White Vest Designer Jeans Gucci Sunglasses Necklace White Lady Dior Handbag St Robert Of Newminster Catholic School Coleen Rooney Wayne Rooney Fern Maguire Sasha Attwood Annie Kilner Harry Maguire Jack Grealish Kyle Walker Sunderland Everton £3Million Mansion £2 500 White Lady Dior Handbag Strict Stadium Rules On Bag Measurements Shopping Trips Planning Red White And Blue Three Lions Colour Scheme Neighbours And Close Friends Idolises Dreamed Of Having These Times Working-Class Girl Football-Mad Schoolboy One Of The Best Goalkeepers In The World 15 Years Now Journey From A Football-Mad Schoolboy To One O 2006 World Cup Baden-Baden Victoria Beckham Coleen Rooney Cheryl Tweedy England WAG Queen Supreme Coleen Rooney Wayne Rooney Fern Maguire Sasha Attwood Annie Kilner Harry Maguire Jack Grealish Kyle Walker Sunderland Everton £3Million Mansion £2 500 White Lady Dior Handbag Strict Stadium Rules On Bag Measurements Shopping Trips Planning Red White And Blue Three Lions Colour Scheme Neighbours And Close Friends Idolises Dreamed Of Having These Times Working-Class Girl Football-Mad Schoolboy One Of The Best Goalkeepers In The World 15 Years Now Journey From A Football-Mad Schoolboy To One O 2006 World Cup Baden-Baden Victoria Beckham Coleen Rooney Cheryl Tweedy England WAG Queen Supreme Coleen Rooney Wayne Rooney Fern Maguire Sasha Attwood Annie Kilner Harry Maguire Jack Grealish Kyle Walker Sunderland Everton £3Million Mansion £2 500 White Lady Dior Handbag Strict Stadium Rules On Bag Measurements Shopping Trips Planning Red White And Blue Three Lions Colour Scheme Neighbours And Close Friends Idolises Dreamed Of Having These Times Working-Class Girl Football-Mad Schoolboy One Of The Best Goalkeepers In The World 15 Years Now Journey From A Football-Mad Schoolboy To One O 2006 World Cup Baden-Baden Victoria Beckham Coleen Rooney Cheryl Tweedy England WAG Queen Supreme Coleen Rooney Wayne Rooney Fern Maguire Sasha Attwood Annie Kilner Harry Maguire Jack Grealish Kyle Walker Sunderland Everton £3Million Mansion £2 500 White Lady Dior Handbag Strict Stadium Rules On Bag Measurements Shopping Trips Planning Red White And Blue Three Lions Colour Scheme Neighbours And Close Friends Idolises Dreamed Of Having These Times Working-Class Girl Football-Mad Schoolboy One Of The Best Goalkeepers In The World 15 Years Now Journey From A Football-Mad Schoolboy To One O 2006 World Cup Baden-Baden Victoria Beckham Coleen Rooney Cheryl Tweedy England WAG Queen Supreme Coleen Rooney Wayne Rooney Fern Maguire Sasha Attwood Annie Kilner Harry Maguire Jack Grealish Kyle Walker Sunderland Everton £3Million Mansion £2 500 White Lady Dior Handbag Strict Stadium Rules On Bag Measurements Shopping Trips Planning Red White And Blue Three Lions Colour Scheme Neighbours And Close Friends Idolises Dreamed Of Having These Times Working-Class Girl Football-Mad Schoolboy One Of The Best Goalkeepers In The World 15 Years Now Journey From A Football-Mad Schoolboy To One O 2006 World Cup Baden-Baden Victoria Beckham Coleen Rooney Cheryl Tweedy England WAG Queen Supreme Coleen Rooney Wayne Rooney Fern Maguire Sasha Attwood Annie Kilner Harry Maguire Jack Grealish Kyle Walker Sunderland Everton £3Million Mansion £2 500 White Lady Dior Handbag Strict Stadium Rules On Bag Measurements Shopping Trips Planning Red White And Blue Three Lions Colour Scheme Neighbours And Close Friends Idolises Dreamed Of Having These Times Working-Class Girl Football-Mad Schoolboy One Of The Best Goalkeepers In The World

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