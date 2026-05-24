Megan McKenna Vows to Show Off New Side After Reality TV Past

TV personality Megan McKenna has released a set of deeply personal songs after pivoting to a country music career. With her reality TV past earning her the nickname 'Mental Meg', Megan hopes her new music will do away with misconceptions about her background.

Megan McKenna has vowed to show another side of herself after her reality TV past earned her the nickname 'Mental Meg'. The TV personality now, 33, says she's a completely different person and is using her music as therapy.

Megan first found fame on Ex On The Beach before appearing on Celebrity Big Brother and The Only Way Is Essex, where her fiery personality made her a fan favourite but also earned her the nickname. Megan has released a set of deeply personal songs after pivoting to a country music career and hopes they will do away with misconceptions about her reality TV background. Speaking to Daily Mail, Megan said 'Songwriting for me is therapy.

These songs are very personal', and she claims 'you can just really hear into my soul'. Megan currently enjoys spending time with her 19-month-old son Landon and husband Oliver Burke, who recently jetted to Marbella for a family holiday. After previous record deals fell through, including one with Simon Cowell's music label Syco, Megan took the knockback in her stride and has since embraced her post-baby figure.

She's confident now to post pictures in swimwear after coming to terms with her post-baby figure and is enjoying life after reality TV. With her new music in the works, Megan says she's ready to show the world who she truly is





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Megan Mckenna Reality TV Country Music Ex On The Beach Celebrity Big Brother The Only Way Is Essex Simon Cowell Syco Therapy

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