Megan McKenna Vows to Show a Different Side of Herself with New Music Amid Family Getaway

Megan McKenna is ready to show the public a different side of herself as she releases a set of deeply personal songs after pivoting to a country music career. The TV personality, 33, was spotted enjoying a sun-soaked family getaway in Mallorca with her husband Oliver Burke, 29, and their 19-month-old son Landon. Megan first found fame on Ex On The Beach before appearing on Celebrity Big Brother and The Only Way Is Essex, with her fiery personality making her a fan favourite but also earning her the nickname Mad Megan.

Megan McKenna looked incredible as she hit the beach amid her sun-soaked family getaway in Mallorca on Saturday. The TV personality, 33, enjoyed a cooling dip in the ocean with footballer husband Oliver Burke , 29, and their 19-month-old son Landon.

Megan displayed her toned and tanned figure in a plunging graphic swimsuit with her son's name on a necklace around her neck. She beamed as she lovingly cradled her son, who was protected from the scorching sun in a swimsuit and hat. Oliver, who plays for German Bundesliga club Union Berlin, showcased his tattooed physique as he topped up his tan in just a pair of swimming trunks.

The doting parents, who wed in June 2025, brought along an inflatable for their son who beamed as he floated in the ocean. The couple were every inch the doting parents.

Megan first found fame on Ex On The Beach before appearing on Celebrity Big Brother and The Only Way Is Essex, with her fiery personality making her a fan favourite but also earning her the nickname Mad Megan. Now, older, wiser and a mother, Megan is ready to show the public a different side, having recorded a set of deeply personal songs after pivoting to a country music career.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Megan explained: 'I'm in a completely different part of my life now. I always used to want to hide the fact that I was on TV but this time I've gone into it and I'm embracing this.

'I was just young, making silly mistakes on TV. I wasn't in the right situations with people, and I wasn't that happy in my life, and on these shows the smallest things can be blown out of proportion.

' Such was the backlash that Megan revealed that she wasn't just trolled on social media, but people would say abusive comments to her in the street. Megan displayed her toned and tanned figure in a plunging graphic swimsuit with her son's name on a necklace around her neck. She beamed as she lovingly cradled her son, who was protected from the scorching sun in a swimsuit and hat.

Oliver, who plays for German Bundesliga club Union Berlin, showcased his tattooed physique as he topped up his tan in just a pair of swimming trunks. The doting parents, who wed in June 2025, brought along an inflatable for their son who beamed as he floated in the ocean. Megan first found fame on Ex On The Beach before appearing on Celebrity Big Brother and The Only Way Is Essex.

With her fiery personality making her a fan favourite but also earning her the nickname Mad Megan. Now, however, Megan is on a mission to show the public who she is now. Megan released her debut studio album, Story of Me in 2018, which reached No1 of the UK's Official Country Albums Chart, and the following year she won The X Factor: Celebrity, earning herself a record deal with Simon Cowell's music label Syco.

However, just a year later, COVID hit and the record deal collapsed. Yet Megan took the knockback in her stride. She explained: 'Simon called me and that was a really nice thing, he didn't need to do that.

'It did hit me, you know, that, I don't have a deal now, but there were so many other artists that were in the same position as me. 'So I just thought, this is another dip, it's not meant to happen right now. 'This is how I get on with things I feel like the people that make it in life always had the roughest and hardest up and down roads to get there.

' Now, older, wiser and a mother, Megan is ready to show the public a different side, having recorded a set of deeply personal songs after pivoting to a country music career. Speaking to Daily Mail, Megan explained: 'I'm in a completely different part of my life now. I always used to want to hide the fact that I was on TV but this time I've gone into it and I'm embracing this.

' Such was the backlash that Megan revealed that she wasn't just trolled on social media, but people would say abusive comments to her in the street. Now, however, Megan is on a mission to show the public who she is now. Megan released her debut studio album, Story of Me in 2018, which reached No1 of the UK's Official Country Albums Chart, and the following year she won The X Factor: Celebrity.

Indeed, Megan is battling against misconceptions based on her reality TV background, but has learnt how to use this as a strength.

'The one thing about me is I always wore my heart on my sleeve and I was always very open with my emotions, and it used to get me into trouble,' she explained. 'But that is something that I've learnt to use as a power





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