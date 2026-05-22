Megan McKenna Slammed for McDonald's Meal for Son

Megan McKenna, a TOWIE star and singer, has been criticized by cruel trolls for feeding her son McDonald's. The post received both support and criticism, with some praising her for 'keeping it real' and others claiming she was 'poisoning' her child with 'chemicals'.

Megan McKenna has been slammed by cruel trolls for feeding her son McDonald's. Taking to Instagram earlier this week, the TOWIE star and singer, 33, shared a sweet video showing her giving her 19-month-old son Landon, whom she shares with husband Oliver Burke, his first fast food meal.

As well as her music and TV career, Megan is also known for her passion for cookery, frequently sharing videos of her home cooking and also being a Celebrity MasterChef finalist, having her own cookbook and her own range of gluten free bread. After posting the video, a slew of supporters commented that Landon's meal was well-deserved as he is majoritarily fed homemade, healthy meals and Megan was praised for 'keeping it real' and showing she does not exclusively home cook.

Less kind followers however shared a number of vicious comments, claiming that Megan was 'poisoning' her child with 'chemicals'. Megan frequently discusses food and health due to her coeliac disease diagnosis. She revealed that after being extremely ill in her younger years, she was tested for a number of conditions including Crohn's disease to IBS, before discovering she had coeliac disease and a severe wheat allergy.

Speaking of the life-changing discovery, she previously told BBC: 'It wasn't really known back then to have dietary problems. If you couldn't eat something, people would look at you like you were an alien...

'The gluten-free things back in the day were awful. Like cardboard. So my mum had to learn how to cook for me, and that's where my love of cooking came from.

' On her home cooking, she said: ''I cook everything gluten-free at home. Oliver isn't gluten-free, but he doesn't even notice the difference. That's the point. It's just good food.

' The former TOWIE star and her footballer husband fell pregnant through IVF Last month, Megan revealed she hopes to expand her family with husband Oliver - and she's already convinced she will have another boy. Megan shared that she feels she's destined to be a 'boy mum,' and joked that 'football has already become her life' since Landon started playing with a ball.

Megan currently divides her time between London and Berlin after Oliver signed with the German club Union Berlin in 2025. Speaking at the Ideal Home Show at Olympia London on Friday, Megan said: 'I don't know what it is, but when I do have another baby, I feel like I'm going to have another boy. I think I'm a boy mum, and I love that.

'I feel like I'm going to be at the football every weekend, freezing. Landon just loves playing with the ball, and obviously his dad loves football, so this is my life now.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Megan Mckenna TOWIE Fast Food Homemade Meals Gluten-Free Bread Coeliac Disease Football Berlin Union Berlin

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Megan Thee Stallion to Host Hot Girl Summer Runway Show at Paraiso Miami Swim WeekMegan Thee Stallion is set to host a runway show for her Hot Girl Summer swimear brand at Paraiso Miami Swim Week.

Read more »

'All Her Fault' Creator Megan Gallagher Signs With UTAUTA has signed 'All Her Fault' Creator Megan Gallagher for representation.

Read more »

This Woman's Husband Is Getting Slammed For The Messages He Sent After A 'Boys Weekend''Unless he’s a surgeon picking up a donor heart from his parents, he could have waited.'

Read more »

Megan McKenna Flashed a Rare Treat for Her Son: McDonald's, but Cruel Trolls Were Not PleasedMegan McKenna shared a video of her 19-month-old son, Landon, enjoying his first fast food meal at McDonald's, but trolls accused her of feeding her child 'chemicals' for the 'pure pleasure' of it.

Read more »