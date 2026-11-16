Reality star Megan McKenna reveals plans for a fly-on-the-wall family show featuring husband Oliver Burke and son Landon, marking a new chapter in her entertainment career.

Television personality Megan McKenna has signaled an intention to return to the spotlight with a new fly-on-the-wall reality series centered on her life with footballer Oliver Burke and their son, Landon. The thirty-four-year-old star, who achieved initial fame on Ex On The Beach in twenty-fifteen, stated that her personal evolution and family growth make a return to television a natural next step for her career. She shared these ambitions while appearing at Disneyland Paris for the Disney Enchanted Christmas event, where she discussed her future projects with confidence and clarity.

Core Details Of The New Family Show

Megan McKenna explicitly confirmed her openness to filming a new program that would document her daily life alongside her husband and child. She emphasized that while she is willing to return to the genre, she will be highly selective about the type of production she accepts. Her primary interest lies in a wholesome, observational format that captures the reality of her family dynamics rather than manufactured drama. She noted that there is definitely more television content planned for her schedule next year, indicating that preparations or discussions for this new series are already underway.

Also read John Oliver Dances on Grave of Katie Miller’s Cringe Podcast

The proposed show aims to showcase a significant shift in her public persona, moving away from the controversial image that defined her early twenties. By focusing on her role as a mother and wife, the project will highlight the personal maturity she has developed over the last few years. This approach aligns with her statement that her life has changed considerably since her initial burst of fame, offering viewers a chance to see a different side of the media personality.

Stakeholder Positions And Career Evolution

Megan McKenna has built a complex career trajectory that spans reality television, music, and international living. After gaining notoriety on Ex On The Beach and Celebrity Big Brother in twenty-sixteen, where her diary room rant went viral, she transitioned to TOWIE and launched a solo country music career. Her journey includes moving to Berlin, Germany, after Oliver Burke signed with the football team Union Berlin, a relocation that has shaped her current lifestyle and professional opportunities. She described herself as a wholesome version of her former self, contrasting her current stable family life with the turbulent relationship she had with co-star Pete Wicks during her time on TOWIE.

Advertisement

Her musical endeavors have also evolved significantly since she dropped her debut country EP in twenty-seventeen, which featured tracks like High Heeled Shoes. Although she previously won The X Factor: Celebrity in nineteen and later left the associated record label to seek creative freedom, she is now preparing for a new phase in her artistic output. She revealed that she is working on new country pop music, writing with various songwriters, and is excited about signing with a new label to release her work in the coming year.

Real-World Impact And Future Steps

The announcement of a potential reality TV return has immediate implications for her fan base and her professional network. Fans who have followed her journey since her early twenties are positioned to witness the latest chapter of her personal growth, including the birth of her first child, son Landon, in October twenty-twenty-four. The couple, who tied the knot in June twenty-twenty-five, now reside in Berlin, providing a specific and stable backdrop for any filmed content. This geographic stability contrasts with her earlier mobile and often chaotic life on screen, offering a fresh narrative angle for producers and audiences alike.

Looking ahead, Megan McKenna is balancing her entertainment commitments with her domestic responsibilities and musical career. She is actively preparing for new music releases while managing the demands of being a mother to Landon and a partner to Oliver. The potential reality show serves as a bridge between her past fame and her current status as a settled family unit. As she moves forward, she aims to maintain control over her public image, ensuring that any new television projects reflect her genuine experiences and current values. This strategic approach to her career suggests a deliberate effort to redefine her legacy in the entertainment industry while engaging with her loyal audience in a more authentic and family-oriented manner.