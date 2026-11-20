Former WJTV meteorologist Megan Hanna returns to her South Carolina roots, joining Fox Carolina affiliate WHNS as the new weekday morning weather presenter for the upstate region.

Meteorologist Megan Hanna has officially joined the news team at Fox Carolina affiliate WHNS, marking her return to her home state of South Carolina. She accepts the position as the weekday morning meteorologist for the Fox Carolina News First Alert Weather Team, effective immediately following her departure from CBS affiliate WJTV.

Hanna Returns to South Carolina Broadcasting

Megan Hanna began her professional career in South Carolina broadcasting after leaving her role as a weekend meteorologist at WJTV 12. She expressed deep enthusiasm for returning to the region, stating that forecasting for the Palmetto State has long been a personal dream. Hanna noted that the decision to join WHNS felt like a homecoming, allowing her to work in an area close to her heart alongside a supportive team.

Also read 2026 CMAs Red Carpet: Megan Moroney and Celebrities Arrive in Nashville

During a video posted on November 19, 2026, on the Fox Carolina News YouTube channel, Hanna shared her excitement about her first week on the job. She described receiving a warm welcome from colleagues and expressed anticipation for her first forecast covering the upstate region of South Carolina. Hanna highlighted the positive start to her tenure and her eagerness to connect with viewers in her home state.

Professional Background and Education

Megan Hanna was born and raised in Blythewood, South Carolina, where her interest in meteorology was sparked during a fourth-grade CNN field trip. This early exposure laid the foundation for her academic and professional journey in weather science. She pursued higher education at Mississippi State University, where she earned a Master of Science in Meteorology.

Advertisement

Before her recent moves in South Carolina, Hanna worked as a weekend meteorologist at WVUA 23 News. Her timeline at CBS affiliate WJTV 12 included a part-time role as a weekend meteorologist from February 2024 to May 2025. Subsequently, she served as a full-time morning meteorologist at the same station from May 2025 to November 2026, gaining significant experience in morning news broadcasting.

FOX Carolina News First Alert Weather Team

Hanna now brings her expertise to the FOX Carolina News First Alert Weather Team at WHNS. The station confirmed her hiring, aligning with her public announcement on social media and video platforms. Her role focuses on delivering daily weather forecasts to viewers in the South Carolina upstate area.

Colleagues and the station management welcomed Hanna to the new position, citing her professional background and local roots as valuable assets. The transition represents a significant shift in the local news landscape, as Hanna moves from a CBS affiliate to a Fox affiliate within the same state.

Impact on Local Viewers and Station Lineup

The hiring of Megan Hanna by WHNS impacts the local morning news lineup for viewers in South Carolina. As the new weekday morning meteorologist, she is responsible for providing weather updates and forecasts to the audience. Her presence adds to the station's lineup with a meteorologist who has a personal connection to the region.

Advertisement

Viewers can expect Hanna to continue her work in weather forecasting, leveraging her master's degree and years of experience at WJTV and WVUA 23. Her return to South Carolina concludes a period of professional growth and establishes her as a familiar face in the area's news broadcasting community. The move solidifies her position in the regional meteorology field.