Megan Grant Delivers Record-Setting Moment for UCLA at WCWS

Megan Grant delivered a historic moment for UCLA at the Women’s College World Series and helping the Bruins stay alive in Oklahoma City.

May 29, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; UCLA Bruins utility Megan Grant yells as she heads towards home plate after hitting a three-run home run in the second inning against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the NCAA Women’s College World Series at Devon Park.

Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images Megan Grant rounded third and screamed in jubilation as she approached home plate. Her teammates pointing to her so she knows exactly where to land. Just a year ago, Grant missed home plate on a home run celebration. She hasn't let it happen again and she has hit 42 home runs this season.

"I'm kind of a train wreck when I hit a home run for some reason, especially at the World Series, especially last year," said Grant with a smile. "Shout-out Appendix G. Sorry for any profane things that I said probably today. I'm so sorry for that.

" What Grant isn't sorry for is hitting career home run No. 91 and set the new program mark for the UCLA Bruins in a massive 11-0 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at the Women's College World Series on Friday night. "Like a dream honestly," Grant said of how hitting the record-breaking home run felt. "I'm just incredibly honored. Stacey Nuveman was a powerhouse when she played.

To be able to say my name is next to hers, I'm truly grateful for it.

"Grant entered the contest tied with Nuveman and while she did have a 260-foot blast, she was just one of four Bruins to homer in the five-inning run-rule. Aleena Garcia, Soo-Jin Berry and Jolyna Lamar also left the yard, bringing the season total to 206 home runs. Alexis Ramirez was the only batter to have at least two hits, and Taylor Tinsley pitched her second complete game at the WCWS.

Tinsley only needed 61 pitches faced 20 batters and allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out two.

"For Taylor to be able to come in and pound the strike zone, limit her pitch count, all of it was talked about on how we are going to be able to be our best," said UCLA head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez. "Great to have an off day tomorrow, but it was huge for them to be able to shorten that game today.

"Arkansas came out flat after dropping a 10-inning heartbreaker to Nebraska on Thursday and couldn't recover after allowing UCLA to score nine runs in the second inning. The Razorbacks ended their first trip to the WCWS 0-2 and saw their storybook season come to an emotional end.

“We left heartbroken,” Arkansas head coach Courtney Deifel said. “We felt like we turned the page. It wasn't our night. It's softball.

Sometimes shit happens. It happened tonight. UCLA, whenever you're not at your best, they're going to expose you. They exposed us tonight.

“It doesn't change that I know we belong here. We belong on this stage. I thought we handled it so well. I’m just proud of them.

” UCLA moves on to play the loser of Tennessee and Texas Tech on Sunday at 6 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008.

She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.





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