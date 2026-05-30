Megan Grant becomes UCLA's all-time home run leader in win over Arkansas at WCWS

Megan Grant hits her 91st career home run to set a UCLA record in an 11-0 victory over Arkansas in the Women's College World Series.

UCLA star Megan Grant celebrates after hitting a home run Thursday against Alabama in the Women’s College World Series. Grant homered again Friday in an 11-0 win over Arkansas.

Facing elimination at the Women’s College World Series, UCLA erupted for nine runs in the second inning of an 11-0 rout of Arkansas. Megan Grant’s 260-foot home run gave her 42 homers this season and 91 in her career, breaking UCLA’s all-time home run record. Starter Taylor Tinsley limited Arkansas to three hits over five innings, and the Bruins now face another win-or-go-home matchup Sunday.

National title hopeful UCLA stunned in loss to Saint Mary’s in regional opener Jacob Johnson hits a solo home run in the ninth inning to lift Saint Mary’s to a 3-2 victory over top-seeded UCLA in the NCAA regionals. UCLA will play another elimination game at 4 p.m. PT Sunday when the Bruins face either Texas Tech, the defending national runner-up, or Tennessee. Garcia homered to lead off the second.

Burnham hit Bragg with a pitch, Alexis Ramirez singled, and Berry launched a homer to left field to make it 4-0. Saylor Timmerman replaced Burnham and walked Jolyna Lamar and Rylee Slimp before Grant crushed a 260-foot no-doubter that hit a metal fence beyond the wall in left-center field.





latimes / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How UCLA’s Lisa Fernandez built historic offense ‘to break records’In the history of college softball, there might be only one thing more terrifying than facing UCLA’s Lisa Fernandez in the pitching circle.

Read more »

Fours-up, baby: UCLA pummels USC in Crosstown CupFor the second time in the last three years, the Bruins have prevailed in the head-to-head all-sports competition with rival USC known as the Crosstown Cup.

Read more »

Alabama's Strength Tested Against UCLA's Historic Hitting in WCWSAlabama's top-seeded Crimson Tide will face off against the No. 8 UCLA Bruins in the Women's College World Series, with UCLA's historic hitting pace posing a challenge to the Crimson Tide's top-two ERA.

Read more »

Record-tying Megan Grant homer can't save UCLA from loss to Alabama in WCWS openerMegan Grant hits her record-tying 41st home run of the season, but UCLA can't stop Alabama from rallying late in a 6-3 loss at the Women's College World Series.

Read more »