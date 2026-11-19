Simon Ferguson's daughter Megan condemns the British government's lack of support as her 64-year-old father faces harsh conditions in a Fujairah jail over unpaid debts.

Megan Ferguson has publicly criticized the British government for its perceived failure to assist her father, Simon Ferguson, who remains detained in the United Arab Emirates over significant financial debts. The 32-year-old woman expressed deep fear that she may never see her 64-year-old grandfather again, citing the deteriorating conditions and lack of official intervention.

Simon Ferguson was arrested at Dubai Airport after voluntarily surrendering to authorities due to mounting debts. He is currently being held in a jail located in Fujairah, where he has endured harsh confinement for over three weeks. His daughter reports that British diplomatic officials have not yet visited him in person, leading to growing anger and anxiety within the family.

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Detention Conditions and Daily Routine in Fujairah

Simon Ferguson described his cell environment as awful, noting that he is crammed into a space shared with 22 other men who utilize a single toilet. Despite the overcrowding and daily fights among inmates, he reported that he has not sustained physical injuries. He is locked up for 24 hours a day with minimal activities, which has forced him to remain largely silent in the cell.

Communication barriers exacerbate his isolation, as very few of the other inmates speak English. In moments of sympathy, some prisoners have offered him small treats such as a square of chocolate or a packet of crisps. Simon is currently the only man in his cell with a mattress, a privilege attributed to his age, and he continues to receive necessary medication for his health.

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Family Distress and Health Concerns

Megan Ferguson revealed that her father had been deeply depressed prior to his arrest, leading the family to fear he might have taken his own life. She became increasingly worried about his physical health due to his history of blood clots and the fact that he spends most of his time sitting still in the cell. During a rare five-minute phone call after 21 days of custody, his demeanor sounded really flat, suggesting he has had to switch his brain off to cope.

The family has received conflicting information regarding his case and potential transfers. Simon initially told Megan he expected to be moved to Dubai within five or six days. However, recent conversations suggested plans to transfer him on Tuesday to a different part of the jail where he would have more room to move around.

Embassy Communication Failures

Megan expressed extreme frustration with the British government, stating she is p***** off at the lack of support. The British embassy called her on Thursday to confirm that a visit with Simon was requested, but this occurred 12 days after his arrest, which contradicted previous assurances she had received. She does not know what to do as the family waits for answers and tangible help.

Simon Ferguson had previously explained to the Daily Mail that he was stranded in the UAE after his business collapsed. He was sleeping on a sofa in a flat shared with six women and 33 rescue cats, relying on borrowed money for groceries and food parcels from his ex-wife and former girlfriend. The visa overstay fines and debts left him unable to leave the country.

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Path to Deportation and Political Pressure

Mr. Ferguson, a grandfather from Mancot in North Wales, stated that if his business opportunities failed, he would hand himself in to immigration officials hoping for deportation back to Britain. He emphasized that he was not asking for financial help but wanted people to keep his story in the public eye to ensure he is not detained for a lengthy period.

He believes that public interest could force a resolution, noting that he feels at a point where something drastic has to happen. The ordeal has taken a severe toll on his mental health, and he admitted to having very, very dark days. Megan fears the worst is going to happen, as the current trajectory offers no clear end to this ordeal without significant external intervention.