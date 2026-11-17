Megadeth announces the Outbreak: Vaccination of the Nations tour for 2027, bringing together the Big Four thrash metal acts for a 41-date North American run.

Megadeth has officially expanded the scope of their career-ending farewell tour by announcing a major 41-date North American swing for 2027. This extensive routing, titled the Outbreak: Vaccination of the Nations outing, will partially reunite the iconic Big Four of American thrash metal acts from the 1980s. The band confirmed that Slayer guitarist Kerry King and Anthrax will join as special guests for the historic series of shows.

The new tour itinerary kicks off on May 14 at the First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater in Albuquerque, New Mexico. From this starting point, the routing will traverse numerous states including Arizona, California, Washington, Utah, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ontario, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Idaho, and Montana. General on sale for tickets begins on Friday, November 20, at 10 a.m. local time.

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The Big Four consists of Metallica, Megadeth, Anthrax, and Slayer, representing the pinnacle of the thrash metal genre. By featuring Anthrax and Slayer guitarist Kerry King as special guests, Megadeth is leveraging the historical significance of these collaborations to draw massive crowds. This reunion aspect serves as a central pillar of the tour's marketing and appeal, offering fans a rare opportunity to see multiple iconic acts perform in the same venue.

Currently, Megadeth is wrapping up the Australian leg of their last lap, with shows in Brisbane on Wednesday, November 18, and Thursday, November 19. Following the Australian stops, the band is scheduled to head to Japan in February and the United Kingdom in March. This global itinerary underscores the band's commitment to concluding their career with a comprehensive worldwide farewell series.

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The impact of this announcement extends beyond ticket sales, as it marks a definitive chapter in music history by assembling the surviving members of the Big Four for a major tour. Concrete consequences for the live music market include heightened demand for heavy metal concerts and potential sell-outs across major amphitheaters. The tour schedule includes specific venues such as the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix, Arizona, on May 15.

Further dates include the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Illinois, on May 28, and the Acrisure Amphitheater in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on June 2. The routing continues with stops at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, on June 5, and the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey, on June 13. Additional venues include the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, Georgia, on June 18.

Later in the year, the tour will visit Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas, on September 6, and the Adams Center in Missoula, Montana, on September 29. These additions provide a structured path for fans across the continent to attend the farewell performances. The event serves as a final celebration of thrash metal's legacy, bringing together decades of musical influence and dedicated fanbases for a series of high-profile concerts.

Megadeth also received positive news regarding their current creative output when nominations were announced for the 69th annual Grammy Awards. The band was nominated in the best metal performance category for their song Let There Be Shred. Anthrax also scored a nomination in that same category for their track The Edge of Perfection.

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This expansion confirms that the Outbreak: Vaccination of the Nations tour will serve as a culmination of Megadeth's career, offering fans a chance to witness the full breadth of their discography alongside historic collaborations. The inclusion of Slayer and Anthrax ensures that the tour retains the high-energy atmosphere that defined the genre's most influential era.