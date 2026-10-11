Mega Millions Draw Fills $529 Million Jackpot

The Mega Millions winning numbers for November 10 were 2, 18, 25, 30, 65 and the Mega Ball 22, leading to a $529 million jackpot. Tickets cost $5 and include a built‑in multiplier,with sales ending at 10:45 p.m. The next drawing is schedUled for November 13.

Huge Jackpot Hits $529 Million

How the Game Works

On Tuesday, November 10, the Mega Millions drawing produced a staggering jackpot of five hundred twenty-nine million dollars, with a cash option of approximately two hundred twenty-four million dollars. The winning combination of numbers was two, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty, sixty-five and the Mega Ball twenty-two. the drawing took venue at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Moment, and tickets could be purchased up untill 10:45 p.m. the same night.

Players choose five white ball numbers from one to seventy and one golden Mega Ball frOm one to twenty-four, or they can opt for a random Quick Pick. Each ticket costs five dollars and at present includes a built‑in multiplier that can boost non‑jackpot prizes up to ten times. Ticket sales are available at convenience stores, gas stations, grocery stores and other authorized retailers across the fifty‑nine jurisdictions that host Mega Millions,including the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Some states as well allow online or app‑based purchases through approved digital platforms, though the exact cut‑off times for buying tickets vary by state.

Also read The Yangwang Altior is a Mega-Luxury Electric Sedan from China Aimed Right at Rolls-Royce

Previous Winners and State Records

The most recent Mega Millions jackpot win before this draw occured on July 28,when a ticket purchased at a Wawa in Bradenton, Florida claimed a cash prize of $344.2 million. State records often show Florida,New Jersey and Texas as some of the luckiest in terms of large jackpot claims. In Recent Jersey, for example, winners can now remain anonymous thanks to a recent law signed by Governor Phil Murphy, though in other states the winner's name and hometown become public record.

Advertisement

What Happens After a Win?

A winner may choose between an annuity payment, which spreads the prize over thirty years with a 5% increase each year, and a single lump‑sum cash option that is lower than the advertised jackpot yet paid immediately. Official lottery guidelines advise winners to consider financial planning and to avoid spending the prize rapidly. The Mega Millions organization and state lotteries have also highlighted the importance of notifying official lottery retailers to claim winnings, as well as maintaining any necessary documentation to receive the full prize award.