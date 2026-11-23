Scientists confirm a Super El Niño is intensifying into a mega event, with Pacific waters soaring 10C above normal, triggering global weather chaos and ecological risks.

Climate experts and meteorologists are issuing urgent warnings as the current Super El Niño event continues to intensify, pushing into uncharted territory. Maps provided by US meteorologist Ryan Maue indicate that sea surface temperatures in specific parts of the Pacific have surged to 10°C (18°F) above normal. This extraordinary spike has led scientists to classify the phenomenon as a 'mega El Niño,' suggesting a level of intensity rarely seen in modern record-keeping.

Mega El Niño Drives Unprecedented Ocean Heat

The core mechanism driving this event involves a vast band of exceptionally warm water stretching across the equatorial Pacific from the coast of South America towards the central Pacific Ocean. While the general strength of El Niño is typically measured across a much larger area of the central Pacific, where anomalies usually range between 3°C (5.4°F) and 4°C (7.2°F) above average, the localized hotspot near South America is performing far outside standard parameters. Dr. Genevieve Guenther, author of 'The Language of Climate Politics,' highlighted the severity of the situation by noting that aquatic life is dying in the heatwave, with social media users comparing the visual pattern on maps to a scar on the planet's surface.

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Stakeholder Warnings and Meteorological Data

The data underpinning these alarming assessments comes primarily from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts. The visualizations reveal temperature anomalies beneath the Pacific Ocean, with dark red and white colors indicating waters up to several degrees warmer than average, extending to depths of around 656ft (200m). The deepest shades of red and white highlight peaks of almost 10°C (18°F) above normal near the Galápagos Islands and the coast of Peru. UN Secretary-General António Guterres has emphasized that this supersized El Niño is colliding with a planet already superheated by manmade climate change, creating a compound effect that exacerbates global instability.

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Immediate Weather Chaos and Global Impact

The repercussions of this climate pattern are already being felt across multiple continents. America's west coast has experienced the initial chaos, with fierce Pacific weather systems unleashing heavy rain, flooding, and damaging winds. Dramatic waves have been recorded off the coast of California, illustrating the raw power of these weather systems. Meanwhile, residents in Britain have been warned to expect large storms this winter as the phenomenon continues to influence global temperatures and rainfall patterns. The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has described the Super El Niño as 'off the charts,' noting that it is actively 'supercharging' weather systems worldwide.

Ecosystem Threats and Future Predictions

Beyond atmospheric disturbances, the prolonged marine heat poses severe threats to biodiversity. The event disrupts the nutrient-rich waters that support the region's food chain, leaving species such as sea lions, seabirds, penguins, and marine iguanas struggling to find sufficient food. Scientists warn that these conditions can trigger breeding failures, mass starvation events, and population declines among iconic marine species. Climate scientist Rebekah Jones has described the potential consequences as potentially catastrophic, urging immediate attention to the ecological damage. As the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) State of the Climate Update 2026 reveals, the worst impacts, including melting ice and rising sea levels, are expected to continue well into 2027.