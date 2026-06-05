Meeting a Hezbollah fighter in Lebanon

In a rare interview, Isobel Yeung hears directly from an active Hezbollah fighter, and challenges him on the war with Israel.

In a rare interview, Isobel Yeung hears directly from an active Hezbollah fighter, and challenges him on the war with Israel. In a rare interview, Isobel Yeung hears directly from an active Hezbollah fighter, and challenges him on the war with Israel.

Six-year-old Ayoub Juneid from Gaza went viral after a video showed him in tears, pleading for someone to fix his broken specialized glasses. He can barely see without them and suffers from a neurological condition that can’t be treated in Gaza. Like thousands of other children, Ayoub requires a medical evacuation, but those are few eight months after the ceasefire. CNN’s Jeremy Diamond has his story.

Search renewed in Bahamas for missing Michigan woman A new search begins in the Bahamas for missing American woman Lynette Hooker, whose disappearance has prompted a federal criminal investigation. CNN’s Dianne Gallagher reports. Ibrahim Al Moussawi, a Hezbollah member of parliament in Lebanon, tells CNN's Isobel Yeung that he holds the Trump administration responsible for the war in his country.

Video shows dozens of ultra-orthodox Jews outside the home of one of Israel's supreme court justices, protesting against the country's military draft. CNN's Oren Liebermann reports. Authorities in Brazil say two men tampered with a utility hole cover before a woman fell through it hours later.

Kuwait’s Health Ministry said 63 people were injured following strikes that hit the country on Wednesday damaging its international airport, in an attack that saw one of the highest injury counts among the Gulf states hit by Iran since fighting began.





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