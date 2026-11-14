Meet Wasabi and Rufus, two dogs representing Rocky Balboa’s beloved Butkus at this weekend’s National Dog Show

Wasabi and Rufus aren't the real Butkus, but they have plenty of experience representing the famous dog.

At a Rockyfest photo shoot a few years ago, several people had what seemed like a simple task: tie a red bow around Wasabi’s neck, just like the one Butkus wore in the original Rocky movie.

There was one problem. The ribbon wasn’t long enough to fit around the 125-pound bullmastiff’s neck. As three people struggled to fasten the bow to her collar, Wasabi bounced around, eager to greet everyone around her. The dog was more interested in making friends than posing for pictures.

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For the past three years, Wasabi has represented Butkus, Rocky Balboa’s beloved dog, at celebrations throughout Philadelphia. This weekend, she’ll return to the spotlight alongside fellow bullmastiff Rufus as the National Dog Show comes to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks. The appearances are part of the festivities surrounding the 50th anniversary of Rocky , the 1976 film that helped make Philadelphia’s Art Museum steps an international landmark.

Wasabi’s owner, Tamar Paltin, said the dog’s gentle temperament makes her particularly well-suited for the role. Although her size can intimidate people, Wasabi quickly wins them over with her affection.

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“She really loves kids,” Paltin said. “She lives with kids. She goes to library; she goes to college campuses. She’s just really a sweet dog for such a large animal.

” At home, Wasabi greets visitors carrying stuffed animals in her mouth, her tail bouncing with excitement. She has also learned that going to bed before the family’s other dogs guarantees her the best sleeping spot. Her affectionate nature extends beyond home. A certified therapy dog since she was a year old, Paltin says she has a knack for recognizing people who might need some extra attention.

Paltin, who works in animal science education at Harcum College, said Wasabi sometimes leaves her side to approach a student during a stressful afternoon, gently leaning against them until they relax. That temperament has made Wasabi a popular attraction at Rocky -themed events, where visitors line up to meet the dog representing one of the franchise’s most recognizable companions.

Paltin said the experience has given her a greater appreciation for the films and the way their characters continue to bring people together. For Michael Devine, Rufus’ role as a Butkus ambassador carries a more personal significance. Devine’s interest in bullmastiffs began when he watched Rocky and saw the relationship between Sylvester Stallone’s character and his imposing canine companion.

The breed left a lasting impression, and years later, an encounter with a brindle bullmastiff at a Philadelphia dog show helped solidify his desire to own one. Now, decades after first watching the film, his own 140-pound bullmastiff is helping celebrate its legacy. Devine described Rufus, a retired champion show dog and certified therapy dog, as an unusually gentle companion who seems to understand how to interact with different people.

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“He’s a gentleman,” Devine said. During visits to retirement communities, Rufus is especially careful around residents. At schools, he becomes more playful, allowing children to interact with him as he settles onto the floor. Devine recalled one young visitor at the National Dog Show leaning toward Rufus for a kiss.

Rather than pulling away, Rufus gently touched his nose to the child’s, drawing a smile. That ability to connect with strangers has become central to Rufus’ work representing Butkus. The two bullmastiffs also have developed a relationship of their own through their appearances together. Paltin said Wasabi and Rufus occasionally bow and prance around each other when they reunite before returning their attention to the crowds.

This weekend, Wasabi will participate in Saturday’s Rocky Run before greeting visitors at the National Dog Show’s Rocky -themed booth. Two of her daughters also are expected to participate, while her son competes in the breed ring. Rufus will greet visitors at the show throughout the weekend. For Paltin, the celebrations offer visitors an opportunity to see a different side of a breed often judged by its size.

Devine sees something distinctly Philadelphian in that contrast. Like the city portrayed in Rocky , bullmastiffs can appear tough and intimidating at first glance, he said, but beneath their muscular exterior is an affectionate, loyal companion.