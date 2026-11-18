Area shelters’ dogs and cats need their “forever” homes.

Penelope is the pet of the week at the East Bay SPCA, Oakland. Pugsley is Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter’s pet of the week.

Georgie and Stevie are the pets of the week with Community Concern for Cats. Hi, I’m Todd! I’m a happy-go-lucky guy with a big personality, an even bigger heart and enthusiasm to spare! I’m sweet, social and always ready to make a new friend.

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Whether we’re meeting new people, heading out on an adventure or spending quality time together, you can count on me to bring the fun! I’ve got a playful spirit, plenty of pep in my step and a talent for making ordinary moments exciting. Life is one big adventure and I’m ready to enjoy every second! Visit the website of the Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society atMeet Penelope!

This fun girl has a smile that’s hard to resist and a personality to match. Penelope is a playful pup who absolutely loves her toys, especially tennis balls! Whether she’s chasing after them, showing off her zoomies or proudly carrying her favorites around, she knows how to have a good time. She’s also a sweetheart who enjoys pets and affection between play sessions.

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With her happy-go-lucky personality and endless enthusiasm, there’s never a dull moment with her around. To meet Penelope, email. The East Bay SPCA offers walk-in adoptions at its Oakland and Dublin campuses from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For updated and real-time information on programs and offerings, visitMeet Pugsley, a handsome, extra-fluffy 6-year-old with a laid-back personality and adventurous spirit.

He loves splashing in water, hiking trails, and simply hanging out with his people. Pugsley is housebroken, crate trained, and knows sit, down, and shake. Once he’s comfortable, his playful side really shines. He’s looking for an adult-only home with no cats or small animals.

He’s selective with large dogs, so an only-pet home is recommended. Ready for a fluffy adventure buddy? Pugsley is waiting to meet you at Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter, so call 510-337-8565 or visitGeorgie and Stevie are inseparable 6-month-old female sweethearts. They are ready to fill your home with love!

Georgie, a beautiful gray tabby, enjoys gentle pets and spending time with her best friend. Stevie, a cuddly tortie, loves laps and supervising from her foster’s shoulder. Together, they bring out each other’s best! This bonded pair would thrive in a loving home with gentle children over 10 years old.

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For more information about George and Stevie contact Renee at. Community Concern for Cats now holds weekend adoption events at Pet Food Express stores in Walnut Creek and Martinez along with our regular location at 1250-H Newell Ave. in Walnut Creek. VisitLogan’s a fetch fanatic who loves a good game and does best with a yard and plenty of room to stretch his legs.

He loves people, is dog friendly and would love a fur sibling to teach him the ropes. Great in the car, Logan will be a fun road-trip buddy. Contact the staff at Milo Point Richmond for assistance from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. except Tuesdays at 220 S. Garrard Blvd. in Richmond. Our dedicated staff is on duty every day caring for our animals and have saved more than more than 53,000 lives over 32 years. For more details, visit