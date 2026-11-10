Max Cleworth spoke to Sports Illustrated about a “mad journey” befitting the club’s Hollywood takeover.

Wrexham have signed 83 players since Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds invested in the club, yet against all odds, one player from before those Hollywood days remains.

Better yet, he is one of their most important players, a key factor behind their recent resurgence and the last remaining member of their triple-promotion-winning squad.of some players during the first half of their recent defeat to Sheffield United and later suggested that some did not fully understand the responsibility of playing for the club. Those are not accusations that can be leveled at academy graduate Max Cleworth, a man Parkinson turned to at halftime at Bramall Lane.were much improved after his introduction, and it was no surprise that he kept his place in the backline when theyfive days later.

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That marked just their third clean sheet of the season, with Cleworth playing the entirety of all three. What is even more remarkable is how he has grown at the same rate as the club he joined before reaching his teens. At 24, he already has 187 competitive appearances for Wrexham under his belt and now looks right at home playing in the Championship.

His teammates even believe he could soon be playing in the Wrexham have only conceded twice with Max Cleworth on the pitch this season. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images The stats speak for themselves this season. Cleworth has featured in just one of Wrexham’s six defeats across all competitions, and even then, he was introduced at halftime against Sheffield United with his side already trailing.

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In fact, Wrexham have conceded only two of their 20 goals with Cleworth on the pitch this season, one of which came after he had already picked up an injury against Burnley. It was the first muscle injury of his career, and the Red Dragons lost half of their matches while he was sidelined with a hamstring issue.

While their win rate is quite similar with and without the defender, their points per game are twice as good when he plays. Wrexham average 1.8 points per league start with Cleworth in the lineup, compared with just 0.9 when he is absent. It is clear what a positive impact he brings to the backline, combining pace and power with the technical ability that has allowed him to step up at every level.

“I don’t really reflect on it too much at the minute. It has been a mad journey, a mad five years, and when we look back in years to come, it will be something I was extremely proud to be a part of,” Cleworth toldCleworth was named in Parkinson's starting lineup for his first National League match against Solihull Moors in August 2021 and went on to make 29 appearances in that breakthrough campaign.

Those performances earned him the first of his three Wrexham Young Player of the Season awards, and the following year, he was part of the side that finally won promotion from the National League. A string of injuries limited him to fewer appearances during the first two promotion campaigns, but Cleworth has so often defied the odds.

He scored a remarkable seven goals in 41 league appearances as Wrexham were promoted from League One, winning the Players’ Player of the Season award, a place in the League One Team of the Season and the final of his three Young Player awards. With promotion to the Championship, it might have looked as though Cleworth’s impact would dwindle. Instead, he made a further 41 league appearances as the Red Dragons secured the highest finish in their history.

Having already overcome so many hurdles, it would be foolish to suggest he is anywhere close to reaching his peak.

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“I would say that because he has been here so long, he doesn’t even get the credit he deserves in terms of how good he actually is,” George Dobson says. “He is a player that you’ve seen grow through the leagues; he consistently performs at a higher level in every level. I am sure he could do it again in the Premier League; I really think he is that good.

” Having risen through our youth ranks, Max Cleworth has gone on to make over 110 EFL league appearances and has achieved back-to-back-to-back promotions with the Club 🙌As a product of the Wrexham academy system, there is something extra special about seeing Cleworth out on the pitch during the club’s golden era. The Welsh side once relied on homegrown players as a cost-saving measure to fill their first-team squad and sell them on to generate money simply to keep the club afloat.

At a time when Wrexham have spent roughly $93 million on signings since their promotion to the Championship last year, it says everything about both Cleworth’s talent and personality that he remains a crucial part of their squad. Asked about that high praise from his teammate Dobson, Cleworth joked: “It’s a nice compliment from Dobbo; he doesn’t tellthat! It is a huge compliment. My focus is entirely on trying to get Wrexham to the Premier League.

That is the ultimate aim. We are well aware of how difficult that is; it’s a long-term project, but hopefully we can get it done. ” If Wrexham are to do the unthinkable and reach the Premier League this season, there is no doubt Cleworth will have played a key role in that success. Rich Fay is a Sports Illustrated freelance writer covering Wrexham AFC.

He was born in Wrexham and raised in North Wales, but spent nine years covering Manchester United and Manchester City for the Manchester Evening News and National World. Rich is also the co-host of the RobRyanRed Wrexham podcast and featured in the Welcome to Wrexham docuseries. When he is not at matches, he is a keen hiker as well as a cook, and thinks he would do surprisingly well on the Great British Bake Off.