Meet the unexpected team filling Chicago's mental health workforce shortage

The Healing Arts Chicago program trains artists to become community health workers amid a shortage in the workforce.

Forty percent of the population lives in an area without enough mental health professionals, according to government data, and the need is only growing. The city of Chicago is hoping to reduce that deficit by tapping into a profession you may not expect: artists.

NBC 5’s Kate Chappell reports. When the pandemic hit, many artists were out of work. At the same time, behavioral health needs skyrocketed, with not enough professionals in the field to meet demand. , the United States continues to experience a mental health crisis with increased levels of unmet behavioral health needs among people of all ages.

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To help fill the void, Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events introduced Healing Arts Chicago, a paid job training program.

"We thought about what would be a useful initiative to support artists and thinking long term about their sustainability," said Meida McNeal, a deputy commissioner with DCASE. "This is giving validation, giving structure, also giving them more formalized pathways into healthcare. " Artists apprentice in community mental health clinics in neighborhoods throughout the city and train to become nationally certified as community health workers through coursework at Malcolm X College.

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They work with patients through various mediums including writing for stress relief, collaborative mural making and sound meditation.

"What this has meant for me professionally is to be looked at with greater value. To be looked at as an asset," said Leyda Garcia, part of the first cohort of student artists. Better known as Lady Sol, Garcia is the cofounder of an all women's hip hop dance group and now uses her skills in movement to teach classes at a mental health center in Pilsen.

"What I tasked myself with doing is integrating a lot of my education as a movement practitioner. Not so much as a dancer and choreographer," said Garcia.

"How do we simply stretch our bodies even if we’re seated? How do we bring the back over to get some relief and some hip openers?

""He had never sat, or stretched, or laid on a mat, and he had this beautiful gratitude in his eyes," said Garcia. "And he said, 'I did not know I can receive this type of relief just by moving by body on a mat. '" The program is funded through DCASE and private donors. A second cohort is scheduled to complete training this winter.

"Helping people to express and articulate things that need to come out. Helping people find new strategies for self regulation. And some of that ends up helping folks get more comfortable being in a mental health space and seeking care," she continued.