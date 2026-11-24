From Mothman to a creature that cries itself into a puddle, Cedar Hill-raised tattoo artist Nat Power is bringing American folklore to the mail.

From Mothman to a creature that cries itself into a puddle, Cedar Hill-raised tattoo artist Nat Power is bringing American folklore to the mail. A North Texas artist is giving some of America's strangest mythical creatures a new home: the corner of an envelope.

Nat Power, a tattoo artist who grew up in Cedar Hill, illustrated five designs for the U.S. Postal Service's upcoming Mythical Creatures stamp collection, featuring creatures from folklore across the country. Power said she initially thought the email from USPS art director Antonio Alcalá asking her to illustrate the collection was fake. For Power, the invitation was particularly exciting as someone who already had a small stamp collection of her own.

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“I do really love stamps. I love miniatures, I love tiny art,” Power told NBC 5, explaining that she collects stamps featuring animals and birds. Now, her own illustrations will become part of the tiny art she has long admired. Born in Irving and raised in Cedar Hill, Power graduated from Global High School in Waxahachie before moving to Austin to study art at the University of Texas.

Mythical creatures were already a familiar subject in her work. Power said she had long been drawn to unusual combinations of animals, particularly the jackalope, a mythical rabbit with antlers. As she began receiving more tattoo requests featuring cryptids, creatures from folklore whose existence has never been verified, she started incorporating them into her own designs. Among the five creatures featured in the collection, one holds a special place in Power's heart: the Squonk.

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According to Pennsylvania lumberjack folklore, the Squonk is a wrinkled, piglike creature so distressed by its appearance that it cries constantly. Legend has it that when captured, the creature can dissolve into a puddle of tears. Power said she enjoyed illustrating the creature's folds of skin, giving it chunky proportions and a large puddle of tears.

The collection also includes Mothman, a red-eyed creature associated with West Virginia; Sasquatch, the legendary Bigfoot; the antlered jackalope; and Champ, a creature said to inhabit Lake Champlain. The stamps are the first to be illustrated in a style that is typical of traditional American tattoos, featuring bold lines and vibrant colors.

Power said she was especially excited to see that style represented on postage stamps, given tattooing's evolution from a once-marginalized art form to something increasingly embraced by mainstream culture. For an artist who once questioned whether art could provide a sustainable career, the opportunity represents an unexpected milestone. Power continues to work as a tattoo artist in Austin, where she creates designs for clients alongside her other artistic projects.