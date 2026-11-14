Meet the man who spends £10,000 a year visiting every British service station

Meet Rich Cross, 28, the service station consumer champion – and find out what his favourite stop is

It's not what you know, they say, but who you know. I've been visiting Welcome Break Membury services on the M4 since the early 1970s when it opened, but it wasn't until I met Rich, who knows Linda, who works there, that I was granted a very special privilege: the freedom to use a discreet service road at the rear of the site that leads to a road bridge over the motorway enabling drivers to rejoin it without driving miles in the wrong direction to the next exit.

Such is the power of Rich Cross, full-time, self-employed service station expert and enthusiast who spends his days visiting the country's motorway and major A-road services, reporting what he finds on his social media page and industry websites. To be honest, before I did, I was worried he'd be a little unusual, in the way someone who has devoted the past five years of his young life to happily paying premium prices for fuel and snacks might be.

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However, I'm happy to report he is completely normal. This being so, I can see why Linda cheerfully granted me permission to use the top-secret Membury shortcut, which, in case you're considering using it yourself, is policed by a no entry sign and ANPR cameras. Rich has that effect on people.

For example, one of his latest Instagram posts shows him posing with the top executives behind the dine-in and takeaway chain Wraps & Wings and other brands including Mad About Doner, busy chaps with businesses to run but making time to tell Rich about their latest forecourt concept and their search for operators to partner with. In fact, the franchise model the businessmen are planning mirrors the current trend in service stations whereby familiar big-name coffee shop and fast food brands such as Starbucks, KFC and McDonald's have displaced the large, open-plan restaurants that once served delights including soggy fish and chips, oily bacon and cold beans.

Rich accepts it's the future and that time-poor motorists are attracted to brands they know and trust, but even so, he misses the old communal dining halls and fears that, like high streets, service stations risk losing their identities and what makes them special.

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"They're becoming increasingly 'samey'," he tells me over a delicious Starbucks. "Most now have the same brands. There should be more points of difference between them, and I would love to see a return of the plated meal.

" Rich traces his affection for the latter to the days when, as a young boy, he would accompany his father, an HGV driver, on long journeys when they would occasionally stop at service stations for a Little Chef or Happy Eater sit-down dinner. The fact that they, too, were nationwide brands, albeit with table service, seems to go over his head.

"I loved those days," he says, wistfully. "People had more time to enjoy each other's company rather than, as they do today, getting back on the road as fast as they can. " I resist telling him that's the point. After leaving school near Bristol, Rich, who is now 28, became a bus driver for four years, then, for a short time after that, a home delivery driver for a supermarket chain.

Both roles allowed him to indulge his interest in service stations in his spare time. That interest became a passion, and then, five years ago, what he describes as a 'full-time job'.

"I've visited all 100 service stations in Britain and revisit them at least every 18 months," he says. Doing so, he claims to clock up 25,000 miles a year at the wheel of his 2016 Smart Fortwo, now showing 180,000 miles, and is away from home four nights a week. It's a task that costs him £10,000 a year.

Rich takes pictures of each site he visits and records the number and type of amenities, including public electric car charge points. EV charger provision is a big issue for the sector, he says:"The problem is getting sufficient power to run a decent number of EV chargers.

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For example, at Leigh Delamere on the M4, the westbound location receives the electricity to power it and sends what's left to the London-bound site opposite, via cables beneath the motorway. It's why the London-bound site has far fewer chargers. To get sufficient power, some service stations are considering renting neighbouring land on which to build solar farms, while others, such as the new Welcome Break services at Rotherham, have installed solar panels on the roof.

" Rich says the golden age of motorway service stations was the 1980s and early 1990s, when many new ones were opened. However, 2025 wasn't a bad year, either. Two opened then: Welcome Break Rotherham and Moto Sawtry.

"They're new locations, but across the industry there's a lot of investment going into established ones, too," says Rich, who briefly achieved fame on BBC Radio 1 as the Service Station King. With more sites planned, his kingdom is set to grow.

"These family-owned services are very customer-oriented. Tebay, the first to be built, was founded by local farmers John and Barbara Dunning, through whose land the M6 passes. As part of the purchase deal, they were given permission to build the services.

""Opened in 2020, this service area was designed to blend in with the local environment. It has a 'living roof', access to a nearby nature reserve and a viewing platform overlooking Skelton Lake.

""There's nothing quite like this services. The interior is modelled on a Yorkshire high street and has mock shop fronts, street lights and a fountain. It looks and feels very different.

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