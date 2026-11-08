Meet The 'Hell Chicken', a Dinosaur With an Extremely Rare Type of Diet

Discerning dinosaur lovers have a new name to drop when asked about their favorite dino.

It wouldn't have been anything to worry about – unless you were a juicy piece of fruit.

"It's pretty rare for animals to become specialized for a diet of fruit, so when it happens, it comes with some remarkable adaptations,"sported a curved beak, similar to a modern-day parrot or turtle. However, the bite force of that beak was much weaker than in similar animals, so it wasn't cracking tough nuts, seeds, or shells.didn't have the teeth to grind that kind of material down, and no signs of gizzard stones were found in the gut of the most complete specimen.

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CT scans showed that the muscles in the hell chicken's jaws were positioned in a front-to-back direction, rather than up-and-down. This means that when it was chewing, its jaws would have moved forward and backward to grind up its food.

This muscular arrangement is relatively rare, seen mostly in animals with complex jaws like humans and parrot species that eat almost exclusively fruit.packed a pair of bony surfaces with a complex pattern of ridges and grooves that would have served a similar purpose.

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"During anteroposterior movement of the mandible, contact between the highly textured upper and lower jaws would have provided a mechanism for shearing, mashing, or crushing soft foods, similar to a mortar and pestle," the researchersThere's just one question: What was actually on the menu back then? Fruit was a surprisingly recent invention during the reign of the dinosaurs.belongs to – back to around 107 to 118 million years ago.

The first drupes began to appear towards the older end of that scale, according to, quickly began to develop some of the features that might have helped them take advantage of this new type of food. By the timeappeared on the scene, around 68 to 66 million years ago, it was fully equipped for feeding on fruit.

"The apparent lock-step timing of adaptations arising in caenagnathids and diversification and size increase in fruiting angiosperms are consistent with the hypothesis that oral processing of fruits formed a significant component of caenagnathid diets," the researchersIntriguingly, this specialization that helped caenagnathids thrive for tens of millions of years could also have contributed to its downfall, the team speculates.seemed to tick all the boxes that allowed the bird lineage to survive the asteroid impact that wiped out the non-avian dinosaurs: It had a small body size, a probable avian-like metabolism, and a herbivorous diet.

"However, our analyses suggest that it had a highly specialized diet, which may have consisted in large part of sporadic or seasonal foods rather than persistent materials ," the researchers "Previous work suggests that the capability to access persistent food sources was likely a key factor impacting survival when primary resources underlying terrestrial food webs collapsed at the end of the Cretaceous. " Future work could investigate whether these dinosaurs actively helped spread the seeds of plants by eating their fruit, the way that modern frugivores do.

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Either way, it's always fascinating to fill out the roster of supporting characters in the story of dinosaurs. Now, we get to picture this little hell chicken munching on cherries while watching a