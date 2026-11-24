The fourth Meet The Foyers film debuts with a dismal 35 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, drawing criticism for its outdated humor and negative reception among reviewers.

Meet The Foyers is bombing at the Rotten Tomatoes aggregator well before its worldwide premiere, debuting with a dismal 35 percent on the Tomatometer. This fourth entry in the franchise arrives amidst growing skepticism regarding the longevity of the comedy series.

Meet The Foyers Plot And Core Details

The film is yet another entry in what critics describe as a one-trick pony Focker series of films. In this installment, Ben Stiller is mocked because his character is a male nurse named Gaylord Focker. The core narrative focuses on Gaylord Focker attempting to torpedo his own son's upcoming proposal of marriage to his girlfriend Olivia, played by Ariana Grande.

Also read Meet the Focker-In-Law Rotten Tomatoes Score Continues 22-Year Franchise Drought

Stiller's character is portrayed as being driven by an obsessive, uncontrollable yearning to be loved. His actions lead to absurd overreactions to literally every situation, causing him to sabotage his son's happiness in the process.

Meet The Foyers Critical Reception And Reviews

The writing was on the wall before the first clips were released after Stiller tried to promote the film on social media. One social media detractor even ripped Stiller's film as Flopper In-Law, a quip which Stiller even had to admit was a good pun.

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The Wrap's reviewer, William Bibbiani, expressed strong disappointment with the project. He questioned the comedic premise, asking why audiences are supposed to find the name Gaylord Focker funny.

The Focker Character Criticism And Analysis

William Bibbiani highlighted several potential reasons for the humor, such as the word gay in the first name, the last name sounding like a swear word, or the stereotype of men avoiding nursing. He questioned if the joke relies on a man being hurt inside or tormented by his own selfish, ugly, dangerous compulsion.

The reviewer compared laughing at Gaylord Focker to laughing when a bully trips another child and makes them faceplate on the asphalt. He went on to call these films mean and criticized the character for prioritizing his own mental struggles over his family's well-being.

Meet The Foyers Impact On The Franchise

Stiller's Gaylord Focker remains the central figure in this controversy, with the actor's promotional efforts failing to sway early critical opinion. The negative reception suggests a fatigue with the established tropes of the franchise among professional critics.

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As the film approaches its release, the low score indicates a significant disconnect between the producers and the audience or critical gatekeepers. The situation marks a sharp downturn for a series that previously enjoyed commercial success.