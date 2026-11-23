Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller return in Meet the Focker-In-Law, which holds a 33% Rotten Tomatoes score, extending the franchise's lack of Fresh ratings since 2000.

The highly anticipated comedy Meet the Focker-In-Law has premiered its critical reception ahead of its theatrical debut on November 25, revealing a score that underscores a long-standing streak for the popular film series. Robert De Niro returns to the $1.16 billion franchise, continuing a legacy that has defined modern comedy, yet the latest installment has once again failed to achieve the coveted Fresh certification on Rotten Tomatoes.

Rotten Tomatoes Score Hits 33 Percent

With twenty-one professional reviews tallied at the time of publication, Meet the Focker-In-Law currently holds a 33 percent rating on the aggregator site. This statistic marks yet another chapter in a twenty-two-year streak where no film in the Meet the Parents franchise has managed to earn a Fresh rating from critics since the original 2000 installment.

Also read Focker-in-Law Reviews: Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro Revive Meet the Parents Franchise with Ariana Grande

The inaugural 2000 film, Meet the Parents, established a high bar with an eighty-five percent rating, a benchmark that subsequent sequels have struggled to approach or exceed. The persistent low scores for recent entries highlight a consistent divergence between audience franchise loyalty and critical reception for these family-oriented comedies.

Cast Returns for New Generation Chaos

The new film features the return of Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner, and Teri Polo, who reprise their iconic roles from previous entries in the series. They are joined by a new wave of stars including Ariana Grande, Skyler Gisondo, Beanie Feldstein, and Eduardo Franco, who bring fresh energy to the chaotic family dynamic.

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The plot centers on Greg Focker's son, Henry, played by Skyler Gisondo, who brings his girlfriend home to meet the extended family. Ariana Grande portrays the girlfriend, who is revealed to be a trained FBI hostage negotiator, a profession that adds a layer of tension to the already volatile family gatherings.

Greg, portrayed by Ben Stiller, finds himself in a state of heightened anxiety when Henry announces his intention to propose to his girlfriend during the visit. The prospect of a proposal introduces new stakes for Greg Focker, who has historically struggled to navigate the complex social minefields of marrying into his daughter's family.

Critical Reception Extends Two-Decade Drought

The 33 percent score continues a pattern of critical disappointment for the franchise, which has not seen a Fresh rating in over two decades. This streak began with the success of Meet the Parents and has persisted through every subsequent sequel, including the latest entry that features De Niro's continued participation.

Robert De Niro's involvement in the franchise is part of a long-running streak that began with the first film and has continued across multiple sequels. His presence is a key draw for audiences, even as the critical consensus remains negative, demonstrating the resilience of the brand despite poor reviews.

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Box Office Legacy and Future Outlook

The Meet the Parents franchise has generated over one billion dollars in worldwide box office revenue, proving its commercial viability despite the lack of critical acclaim. The series has become a staple of family comedy, attracting audiences who are familiar with the characters and the ongoing narrative conflicts between Greg and his in-laws.

The November 25 release date positions the film for the end-of-year holiday season, a traditional time for family-oriented blockbusters. While the Rotten Tomatoes score remains low, the franchise's history suggests that word-of-mouth and fan loyalty may continue to drive theatrical attendance regardless of critical verdicts.

The upcoming film adds to the growing list of sequels that have failed to break the fresh rating cycle, highlighting the challenges of maintaining critical relevance in long-running comedy series. As critics and audiences evaluate Meet the Focker-In-Law, the franchise continues to test the limits of its own longevity and commercial appeal.