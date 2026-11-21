Families who have attended most or every 'Firstival' in Philadelphia this year will soon parade down the Parkway on Thanksgiving Day.

Families who have attended most or every ' Firstival' in Philadelphia this year will soon parade down the Parkway on Thanksgiving Day. Families who have attended most or every ' Firstival' in Philadelphia this year will soon parade down the Parkway on Thanksgiving Day.

'Firstivals' are weekly events that have been taking place every Saturday in 2026. They are each part of theEach event highlights historic firsts across Philadelphia in honor of America's 250th birthday. Some examples include celebrations of the first hot air balloon flight, first postmaster, first Mother's Day, and more. Each event is fit with activities, games, and a unique #1-shaped sculpture made in partnership with Mural Arts.

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These events have attracted a flock of families dedicated to attending all or most Firstivals. They have become collectively known as the 'Firsties.

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'Action News caught up with them at today's Firstival, which celebrated the nation's first dedicated children's hospital, the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Philly gears up for busy weekend with marathon, Eagles game and possible stormy weatherRELATED: Alaska marching band prepares to perform in 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade Students from Alaska will soon march down the Parkway, bringing a taste of Thee Northern Sound' to the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade.