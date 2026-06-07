Meet the First Japanese-Born Player Signed to the NFL

Kansei Matsuzawa, who earned the nickname “The Tokyo Toe” as the standout kicker for the University of Hawaii, has become the first Japanese-born player to be signed by an NFL team.

Meet the First Japanese-Born Player Signed to the NFLNYC Mayor Repeals Bedtime for Young Knicks FansLong-Awaited FIFA World Cup 2026 Arrives in AmericaTrump on Pressure to End Iran War With Peace DealOhio Police Search for 2 Gunmen After Festival ShootingPaul McCartney Talks New Album, ‘Late Show Finale,’ BeatlemaniaDr.

Clarence B. Jones, ‘I Have a Dream’ Co-Writer, Dies at 95NASA Confirms Meteor Caused Loud Boom Heard in New EnglandHow Trump’s Hold on GOP Will Play into the Midterm ElectionsTrump Says He Will Headline Freedom 250 After Artists Drop OutKansei Matsuzawa, who earned the nickname “The Tokyo Toe” as the standout kicker for the University of Hawaii, has become the first Japanese-born player to be signed by an NFL team. Matsuzawa will join the Las Vegas Raiders, the team he rooted for at his first in-person NFL game, where he was inspired to try the sport at 19 and learn how to kick an American football by watching YouTube.

NBC’s Dana Griffin reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.

Clarence B. Jones, ‘I Have a Dream’ Co-Writer, Dies at 95NASA Confirms Meteor Caused Loud Boom Heard in New EnglandHow Trump’s Hold on GOP Will Play into the Midterm ElectionsTrump Says He Will Headline Freedom 250 After Artists Drop Out





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