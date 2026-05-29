Meet the District 4 candidates: What criticism have you received that is unfair?

Candidates talked about their age and experience in government, past record in policing and length of residency in the neighborhood.

Welcome to our weekly “Meet the Candidates” series, in which we ask local candidates who have filed to run for office to respond to a question in 100 words or fewer.

Answers will be published each week. District 4 covers the area from 19th Avenue to Ocean Beach, Golden Gate Park to Lakeshore. It includes the Sunset, Parkside and Lakeshore neighborhoods. Mission Local hosted a District 4 candidates forum on April 29 at the Ortega Branch library.

If you missed it, you can Just days from Election Day on June 2, only about 6,600 ballots from District 4 have been returned. Our last question for the June candidates is:It was an opportunity to address their perceived weakness in the crowded race. Candidates talked about their age and experience in government, past record in policing and length of residency in the neighborhood. Sometimes I hear that I’m “too young” to serve as Supervisor.

At 38, I am the youngest candidate in the race, but I believe experience is about leadership, judgment, and results. I’ve served as President of the City College Board, where I helped balance budgets and lead one of San Francisco’s largest public institutions. I’m an Army National Guard Captain who has served as a military commander, military police platoon leader, and JAG sergeant.

I also served as Children’s Council policy director, leading the fight for affordable childcare, and previously worked as a union organizer and District 4 legislative aide. SF YIMBY, Former Mayor Willie Brown, Sheriff Paul MiyamotoOne criticism I sometimes hear is that I don’t have traditional government experience and therefore may not be prepared for this role. That is completely untrue. I have always been the No. 1 champion for the Sunset.

Unlike any of the other candidates, my resume shows a long list of delivering results for the Sunset. I helped create many of our most popular events. I stood with our community and led efforts to Recall Joel Engardio and restore the Great Highway compromise. I fought for merchants and residents on the L-taraval project and so much more.

Through this work I …Chinese American Democratic Club, Retired SFPD Commander Richard Corriea, Retired SFPD Commander Peter Walsh, President of United Irish Cultural CenterOutside big money is bankrolling misinformation about my record to prop up an appointee with an even more questionable record. I’m the only candidate that built a real public safety plan and implemented bilingual office hours with police officers so neighbors can get help in their language. These aren’t talking points, it’s real leadership with real results.

My record was built long before this campaign, and no amount of outside spending can touch it. Every time you see attacks, remember who is paying for them and remember that the Sunset is not for sale.

Assemblymember Matt Haney, Supervisor Connie Chan, Myrna Melgar, Jackie Fielder, Shamann Walton, Chyanne Chen, Former Supervisor Gordon Mar, IFPTE 21, SEIU 1021, AFT 2121, San Francisco Tenants UnionOne criticism people make about me is that I don’t have the money or name recognition to match some campaigns. And honestly, that’s true. I’m not backed by huge PACs or political machinery.

But this campaign has still earned serious attention because people recognize authenticity. debate, Albert Chow — despite disagreeing with me on Sunset Dunes — said, “I’ve seen the beauty, so hats off to you, Jeremy. ” Money may buy billboards and attack ads, but it can’t buy heart, honesty or vision. One criticism I occasionally hear from political opponents is the rumor that I only moved to my current home to run for office. This is completely untrue.

I have lived on the Westside for over 40 years and served the Sunset for over 30 years. I have educated many students at SF State, registered thousands of voters in this district, and helped build neighborhood parks as a Recreation and Park commissioner.

My wife and I recently bought our home on 36th Avenue because we are empty-nesters who wanted to finally settle into a neighborhood we love, close to my job …Retired judge Quentin Kopp, Lillian Sing, Julie Tang, Supervisor Chyanne Chen, Former Supervisor Aaron Peskin, Sandra Lee Fewer, Sophie Maxwell, Former SFPD Commander Richard Corriea Candidates are rotated alphabetically. Answers may be lightly edited for formatting, spelling, and grammar. Do you have questions you’d like to ask the candidates?

Email, after receiving her Master’s degree from UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. Junyao lives in the Inner Sunset. You can find her skating at Golden Gate Park or getting a scoop at Hometown Creamery. Please keep your comments short and civil.

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