Meet the man who has his own army of 400 TANKS – including a hearse and machines that have starred in Hollywood films.

Meet the man who has his own army of 400 TANKS – including a hearse and machines that have starred in Hollywood films. Nick Mead, 65, runs Tanks-a-Lot on his farm in Helmdon, Northants, where people can come see and drive real tanks.

He started collecting the machinery 35 years ago and says they are hired for a huge range of things from music videos to relief in Ukraine. The majority of the tanks are from World War Two, and some have appeared in famous films including “Fast and Furious Six,” “The Gorge,” andMead says that though the business is very profitable, he funnels all the money straight back in as he loves what he does.

Also read The BMW M3 Electric Has 838 HP And Over 400 Miles Of Range

The dad said: “I don’t need or want to take a lot of money out of this business, I just want to have a good time and do what I want to do. I am very happy.

“We have a selection of very rare and unusual tanks that I don’t know anywhere in the world you could go to drive.5When Mead was a child he stayed at his dad’s friend’s house who had tanks and played with them, and he says the love started there. By the time he was 30, he had seen a few tanks advertised and tried buying some, but sadly had no luck.

Advertisement

He then got a call from a company that was trying to organise a corporate day with tanks, and the business snowballed from there.

“It was a huge success. From there everyone was hiring the tanks and two events paid for a tank,” Mead said.

“People always say that in a business the first year you lose money, but I was into profit in the first two weeks. Mead now has 400 tanks including a tank hearse and a tank limo, which he recently took Nigel Farage out in. Mead offers his tanks up for bachelor parties, bachelorette outings, London tank tours, funerals, ads, music videos, movies, photo shoots, and more.

He has taken out many celebrities including Naomi Campbell, Bill Bailey, Harry Hill, and his tanks were featured on Top Gear with Richard Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson and James May. Most recently, he took Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson around for a Remembrance Sunday event.

“I was having a whale of a time. There were all sorts of celebrities. It was brilliant, just me and my tank,” Mead said.

Advertisement

“Naomi Campbell was an absolute angel. What a pleasure to work with and a breath of fresh air. She was on my tank completely naked, firing two machine guns. Nick Mead sits on a Sherman stunt tank used in the film Fury, in Helmdon, Northamptonshire, England, on Nov. 13, 2026.

Mead says if they were to make all his tanks now they would be worth billions, but it is hard to know their worth while they are rusty in a field. The tanks are also available to the general public to drive, which he says helps keep them running. He is constantly selling and buying them, getting rid of most after a month when they get low on fuel so he doesn’t have to buy any.

“When the war started, I had five Ukrainians a day calling me and more showing up. We are good at making vehicles reliable and we have converted a lot of vehicles for casualty evacuation,” Mead added. The former butcher says he wouldn’t recommend his career to anyone who isn’t a skilled engineer with contacts in the industry, as they are very tricky to work on.

A WW2 Tiger Tank which is “the most iconic tank in the world” is his personal favourite of the collection. They also have an armoury full of antique guns from as early as the 1700s as well as grenades and bazookas. He loves the career so much that he has no plans to retire for another 20 years, when his son Ashley will take over.

Mead offers his tanks up for bachelor parties, bachelorette outings, London tank tours, funerals, ads, music videos, movies, photo shoots, and more. Nick Mead sits on a Sherman stunt tank used in the film Fury, in Helmdon, Northamptonshire, England, on Nov. 13, 2026.