Meet the 789bhp Alpina 5-series that’s not an Alpina

Bovensiepen – the brand from the original family that founded Alpina – is still making cars. This is more powerful than an M5 Touring – not that you'd notice...

► Understated looks guided by Frank Stephenson Bovensiepen, the relatively new brand that comes from the same family that have been uprating and refining BMWs for decades via Alpina, has unveiled its next new car.

And, in classic fashion for said family, the new 05 GT chooses stealth over showiness.. That family have since set up an automotive brand in their own name, with their first car being the BMW M4-based Zagato coupe.. Bovensiepen managing to squeeze out more than 70bhp from the V8 hybrid powertrain than BMW M’s engineers have. That, plus 811lb ft, enables a sub-3.6sec 0-62mph time and a top speed of 190mph.

But this car isn’t really about the numbers. Bovensiepen, much like Alpina, is about the quality and refinement of it all. The look is very understated, even compared to a conventionallet alone an M5, with Bovensiepen enlisting the help of designer Frank Stephenson to craft the 05 GT’s look.

The bumpers front and rear are neater than anything else BMW offers, with a black line running around the entire car, and the Bovensiepen name being placed front and centre on the lower front bumper valance. The 05 GT launches with 21-inch forged alloy wheels and can be had in a number of colours, with custom Pirelli that aim to provide a handling and comfort balance fitted.

A titanium exhaust from Akrapovič ‘produces an emotionally engaging sound, and saves 7.8kg in weight,’ says Bovensiepen. Inside, Bovensiepen points to its myriad customisation options for the dashboard and Lavalina leather upholstery. A plaque bearing the 05 GT’s individual production number, as well as milled aluminium shift paddles and more pieces of trim lined in leather are designed to make the 05 GT feel more bespoke over an M5 Touring. How much?

Prices start from a smidge under €200,000 before an personalisation choices in Germany, so expect a circa £180k price over here if you’re after one.





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