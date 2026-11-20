Witches, misfits, and magic! And at the center of it all, a teenage girl who has always felt out of place. That's the premise of Disney's Hexed, the latest animated film from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Witches, misfits, and magic! And at the center of it all, a teenage girl who has always felt out of place. Our Alicia Vitarelli sat down with the three star-studded leading ladies at the center of this heartfelt, magical mother-daughter story.

"My whole childhood was all about Disneyland and dreaming that someday I would play a villain," says two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster. Her Disney legacy spans over five decades. Now, she's going from live action to a major animated villain.

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"It's so much fun, kind of channeling the side of yourself that you're never allowed to bring out," says Foster. Foster is joined by Hailee Steinfeld, the voice of 16-year-old Billie Doe, who finds herself in Hexe after unleashing magical powers she never knew she had. Remembering Xavier Taylor: 12-year-old NJ baseball player dies months after injury before game"We were all good girls growing up," says Steinfeld of herself, Foster, and co-star Rashida Jones.

"This sort of gave me that moment to play through where I maybe wish I had opened the drawer, stole my mom's keys and snuck out. I got to do that with Billie.

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""She gets to be a part of the action," says Jones. "I feel like obviously all the laughter and the action is going to be so entertaining, but this movie is sticky in the way that what will stick with people is this idea that we always have an opportunity to see people in their whole selves. That is kind of like everybody's superpower. This movie really highlights that.

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