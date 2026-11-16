Meet The 2027 Grammy Best New Artist Nominees

Your guide to the 2027 Grammy Best New Artist nominees, from Ella Langley to The Womack Sisters.

nominations day, and good morning to those of us who woke up extra early to watch the nominations trickle in at 7:45 a.m. For the most part, the morning went just as we expected with most of the Big Four categories devolving into a battle of the Olivias, though it wouldn’t be Grammy nominations day without a few upsets to go around.

And while we could talk all day about Madonna’s unjust AOTY snubbing, we’re choosing to focus on the positive that is the Best New Artist category. The Best New Artist race always proves to be the most exciting category to watch, and this year is no different: across the eight artists nominated, there’s a sister trio with an impressive family history, a rock band born out of Brooklyn Friends School, and one who has the No. 1 song in the country — and has for the past 27 weeks.

Also read Grammy Nominations 2027: The Complete List (Updating Live)

There’s also a range of genres represented in this year’s lineup, so don’t be ashamed if not all of these artists have a spot on your playlists. To help prepare you for the February ceremony, we’ve put together a comprehensive guide breaking down each of the nominees in the Best New Artist race.

You’re welcome.from Alabama is probably having the biggest year out of anyone on this list, as she currently holds the record for longest running No. 1 song in Billboard Hot 100 history with “) hit it big with “Die On This Hill. ” This year, she’s kept the momentum going with follow up singles “Pure,” “Material Lover,” and “Great Expectation,” as well as the release of her debut album.

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They’re often compared to The Strokes , and their non-didatic ethos and meandering songwriting style is incredibly polarizing; you either love them or you hate them. , or pretty much any major rap album released since 2020.

He walks away from this morning’s ceremony with five nominations, and will be your Sunday sub-headliner forsaw the 30-year-old mid-Westerner following a much more abrasive path, exploring elements of industrial hip-hop and electroclash indie sleaze on tracks like “Crank” and “Beat Up Chanel$. ”are a Canadian rock duo specializing in math rock and experimental rock.

The musicians behind the group are anonymous — they perform under the pseudonyms Khn de Poitrine and Klek de Poitrine —- and wear absurdist black-and-white polka dot papier-mâché masks to conceal their identities whenever they perform.just scored a Best New Artist nomination three albums into her career. The 30-year-old pop artist broke through in 2020 with her single “Photo ID,” and since then she has consistently reinvented her sound with each album, jumping from bedroom pop to funk and R&B to exploring her Nashville-meets-indie-rock side on her latest record, “Mud.

”are an R&B/soul group formed by sisters Zeimani Womack, Zekkujcha "Kucha" Womack, and Zekuumba "BG" Womack. The trio are the daughters of Linda and Cecil Womack from the R&B duo Womack & Womack, nieces of the soul artist Bobby Womack, and granddaughters of the legendary King of Soul, Sam Cooke. The Womacks spent their childhoods following their parents on tour, and were raised between Paris, London, Amsterdam, and Thailand.

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They’ve been performing together since 2014, but didn’t release their debut album until August 2016.