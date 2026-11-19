The San Antonio Zoo has a new resident — a 7-year-old male African lion named Tatu has arrived at Big Cat Valley.

The San Antonio Zoo has a new resident — a 7-year-old male African lion named Tatu has arrived at Big Cat Valley. In a news release, the zoo said it welcomes Tatu from Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center in Kansas as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan.

Zoo officials said Tatu has already been spotted peeking out into his habitat.

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“We’re thrilled to welcome Tatu to San Antonio Zoo and can’t wait for our community to get to know him,” said Tim Morrow, president and CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “As he takes some time getting comfortable in his new home, we know San Antonio will help us give him a warm Texas welcome as he settles in. ” Tatu was born July 25, 2019, at Denver Zoo, and moved to Topeka Zoo in 2023.

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His favorite treats include rabbits and bones, the release states. He joins Sarabi, the zoo’s 18-year-old lioness. The zoo said the two will be kept in separate spaces due to differences in age and energy levels but will have opportunities to see, smell and interact through protective barriers.

“Tatu is a wonderful addition to our zoo and a great example of how accredited zoos work together to care for wildlife and secure a future for species like African lions,” Morrow said. Guests at Big Cat Valley may catch a glimpse of Tatu as he gets comfortable in his new surroundings. Read also: Zoo Lights returns to illuminate San Antonio Zoo’s pathways for holiday season