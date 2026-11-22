KUTV CBS 2 provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, notices of events and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for Salt Lake City and nearby towns and communities in the Great Salt Lake area, including Jordan Meadows, Millcreek, Murray, Holladay, Kearns, West Valley City, West Jordan, South...

Rosie is Tremonton Fire Department's newest addition, training to become a therapy dog, offering comfort and emotional support to first responders. Firefighters are always there when their communities need them.

But who takes care of the people who spend their lives taking care of others? The 5-month-old sheepadoodle is the department's newest addition and is training to become a therapy dog, offering comfort and emotional support to first responders. While firefighters spend their days responding to emergencies, the stress and trauma of those calls can take a toll. But behind that toughness are experiences that can be difficult to process.

Also read U.S. Airforce F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team leaves Hill Air Force Base for Arizona

"We deal with a lot of trauma, a lot of stress, a lot of anxiety, that type of stuff," McBride said. "Most people deal with that just a few times, a handful of times within their lives. We're dealing with that every single day.

"When he sought help for his own trauma, his therapist had a dog that offered comfort during difficult sessions. "When you were having a particularly rough day she would come right over and just let you pet her and love on her and do all that," McBride recalled. Rosie is still a puppy and learning the ropes, but McBride hopes she will eventually assist the department's peer support team during debriefings and help firefighters decompress after difficult calls.

Advertisement

The need for that kind of support is especially meaningful in a community still grieving the loss of two local police officers. McBride said the tragedy hit the close-knit first responder community particularly hard because many of the firefighters knew the officers personally. Although plans to bring a therapy dog to the department had been underway for years, McBride said the tragedy helped reinforce the importance of making those plans a reality.

"We don't always love talking to everybody else about the stuff that we have to go through and sometimes it can be really hard," McBride said. "But just having a dog there to pet to be able to get those endorphins out and to kind of get that release on that end and then be able to use that tool in the toolbox is just awesome.

" For now, Rosie is getting plenty of love as she settles into her new role. And while she still has training ahead of her, she's already giving the crew something to smile about. Deer crashes through window after falling into Herriman home’s window wellJoshua Dunn and Amber Baumgartner had hiked together many times before their group set out for Mount Timpanogos in October.