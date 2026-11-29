Peppermint-bark Rice Krispies treats, hibiscus-lime shortbread, gingerbread swirls, and three more brand-new recipes from Jesse Szewczyk.

Crafting a cookie box is like writing a love letter. Each decorative detail and frosted flourish is an extension of the sender, all designed with the recipient in mind.

Longtime readers know how seriously the Test Kitchen takes our annual collection. The color, shape, and chew of each treat must stand alone in its deliciousnesswork in harmony with the rest of the recipes. For the 2026 holiday season, I created six brand-new recipes primed for cookie boxes, swaps, and gatherings.

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There’s athumbprint-size New York–style cheesecakes . And more! So don’t wonder what you’re going to take to Aunt Edna’s for the holidays. Her new favorites are right here.is adorned with melted white chocolate and crushed peppermints.