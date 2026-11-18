Meet Ms. Belo and discover how her independent label Belo & Co. Records is exploring music placements in film and television after its NYFW launch.

If you stayed for the after-party at our 20th anniversary Bomb Fashion Show, you were there for another milestone: the official launch of. The independent label made its debut during New York Fashion Week at Lavan Chelsea with a special performance by recording artist B1NCO.

Behind the label iswith a matching blazer. Navy Amina Muaddi slingbacks peeked out beneath the generous hems, adding a subtle hit of color to the tonal look.

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Next up for the women-led label is sync licensing. If you’ve ever looked up a song after hearing it in a favorite TV scene, you’ve experienced what a good sync placement can do. By exploring opportunities in film, television and advertising, Belo & Co. Records is looking at new ways for listeners to discover music beyond their usual playlists. We got our first taste of Belo & Co. Records on a night when fashion and music shared the same room.

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Now we’re looking forward to hearing where the label’s music turns up next. You Should Know: Paris Laundry + Claire’s Life Celebrating the Brand Launch in Atlanta with K Camp, Sonny Digital, and More!