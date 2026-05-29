Meet Elcella - the natural Mounjaro supplement promising to tame your appetite

Elcella, a new supplement, is being called the 'natural Mounjaro' due to its ability to tame appetite by releasing hormones triggered by weight-loss jabs. It was created by two researchers at Queen Mary, University of London, who found that a certain type of cell releases appetite-suppressing hormones when it meets certain fatty acids in the intestines.

Meet Elcella - the buzzy new supplement people are calling the natural Mounjaro . It promises to tame your appetite by coaxing your gut to release the hormones triggered by the big dog weight-loss jabs.

Colour me excited. Trying to lose weight has been a wearying part of my life since childhood (my mother put me on my first diet aged seven). I've watched the feeding frenzy over the injections and they are so very tempting.

However, my history of gallstones (caused, ironically enough, by crash dieting) means they're just too risky for me. Rapid weight loss alters the make-up of bile, including an increase of cholesterol which can be a trigger for gallstone formation. The jabs also slow the digestive process (including gallbladder emptying) which lets bile sit around longer, becoming more concentrated - another risk factor for stones. I don't want to lose my gall bladder.

Could a non-synthetic alternative truly mimic the effects of the weight-loss jabs? Jane Alexander found that her appetite was suppressed on Elcella but still found that she was eating in the evenings. The natural weight loss market is already large and is growing fast. Globally it was estimated at a chunky $28.65billion (£21.45billion) in 2023 and is expected to stretch its waistband to a capacious $101.83billion (£76.41billion) by 2033, according to Spherical Insights & Consulting.

From fibre bulking and carb-blocking supplements through mood balancing pills to satiety-enhancing gummies, the shelves are heaving with products designed for people like me who are a couple of stone overweight and looking for alternatives to the GLP-1 meds. So what makes Elcella special?

It was created by two researchers at Queen Mary, University of London, Dr Madusha Peiris and Dr Rubina Aktar, who found that a certain type of cell releases certain appetite-suppressing hormones when it meets certain fatty acids in a certain part of the intestines. It's a very precise mechanism that tells our body we really don't need that chocolate brownie or that fifth slice of toast.

The science bit is worth knowing: the cells involved are enteroendocrine cells, commonly known as L-cells, while the hormones are GLP-1 (which we all know from the fat jabs), plus the less well-known PYY (peptide YY). The fatty acids are called alpha-linolenic, lauric, capric and caprylic and are found in linseed (flaxseed) and coconut oil (and in its refined cousin, MCT oil). So why not just slug the oils?

The key, say Drs Peiris and Aktar, is getting the oils past the stomach and small intestine into the lower gut -the colon - where our L-cells are concentrated. This doesn't happen naturally, so what they've done is develop a coated capsule that transports the right stuff to the right place for us.

Elcella is classed as a supplement which means it's regulated like a food so doesn't require MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Authority) approval in the same way as a drug. Elcella did not give Jane any side effects that weight-loss jabs give, for example nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

The firm's own 12-week observational evaluation of 51 people (34 completed the trial) gave exciting results: a 94 per cent improvement in appetite control and an average weight loss of 6kg (that's just over 13 pounds), plus an average shedding of 7cm (2.76 inches) from the waistline. Potentially I could lose a stone in three months. I signed up quicker than you can say 'Mounjaro'. Month OneThree large tubs full of black and green capsules arrive in the post.

The instructions say to take four pills twice a day (eight in total). You take the first lot two to three hours before lunch and the second two to three hours before dinner. The theory is that the capsules will kickstart the hunger suppression right as your appetite hormones start yelling. I'm sceptical.

I've tried these oils before (they've been around for years with anecdotal claims they could help control hunger) and they didn't do a thing. However, I can see that getting them intact to the colon might make a difference. Four days into the trial I head off to Austria on a work trip. Jane found that the amount of weight she lost varied week to week, losing as much as nine pounds to nothing.

I have a chia pudding for breakfast at the airport and don't feel remotely tempted by the in-flight snacks. In fact, I don't miss lunch at all and, when confronted by a hearty dinner at my hotel, I pick over my meal. The next few days are very strange. The food is delicious but I'm regularly defeated - I manage one or maybe two of the four courses on offer.

Could the pills actually be working - or is this the placebo effect? I don't have any nausea or digestive issues; I'm just too full to eat. It feels very odd. I move to another hotel, this time in Italy, and the pattern remains the same.

Some days I look at my lunch and just can't face it. After two weeks on the pills, I've lost nine pounds and am over the moon





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Elcella Mounjaro Weight Loss Appetite Control Hormones Fatty Acids Intestinal Cells Queen Mary University Of London

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