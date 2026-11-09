Meet Coraline, Charles, Bart, Maple, plus Quinn and Rory: East Bay pets of the week

Area shelters’ dogs and cats need their “forever” homes.

Coraline is the Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society’s pet of the week. Charles is the pet of the week at the East Bay SPCA, Oakland.

Bart is Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter’s pet of the week. Maple is the pet of the week with Community Concern for Cats. Hello, I’m Coraline! If you love exciting adventures and a cuddle buddy at the end of the day, we’ll get along great!

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I love exploring every nook and cranny I can squeeze into. If you’re doing something interesting, I want to be involved and I’ll come right over to investigate. Once I’ve surveyed my territory, I’ll find the coziest spot to curl up for a nap. If you’re looking for a curious, affectionate kitty, come meet me!

Visit the website of the Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society atMeet Charles! At 10 years old, this little gentleman enjoys life’s simple pleasures. He loves leisurely strolls, following his nose and investigating whatever catches his attention. He’s even been known to watch geese at the park.

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Don’t let his relaxed pace fool you. Charles still has pep in his step and a happy little tail wag. As you can see, he’s quite the camping buddy, too. This sensitive sweetheart is looking for someone to spend his golden years with.

Charles is currently in a foster home. The East Bay SPCA offers walk-in adoptions at its Oakland and Dublin campuses from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For updated and real-time information on programs and offerings, visitAt just 1.5 years old, Bart is a happy, wiggly bundle of energy and personality. He loves exploring, meeting new friends and following his nose/curiosity wherever it takes him.

Smart and treat-motivated, Bart is eager to learn and would thrive with someone to help him practice his leash manners and build new skills. Kennel life can’t give this young explorer what he needs most: a home, guidance and room to blossom. Could you be Bart’s fresh start? He would love a foster or forever home.

To meet this pet at Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter, call 510-337-8565 or visitMeet Maple! She is a sweet, gentle girl who has happily embraced indoor life. This affectionate 4-year-old loves being around people, soaking up pets and sharing her wonderful purr. Her favorite pastimes include cozy naps, lounging in sunny windows and watching birds.

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Easygoing and good with dogs, Maple is ready for a loving home of her own. She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. To meet Maple, please contact LouAnne at 925-683-0357 or. Community Concern for Cats now holds weekend adoption events at Pet Food Express stores in Walnut Creek and Martinez along with our regular location at 1250-H Newell Ave. in Walnut Creek.

VisitMeet Quinn and Rory, a sister/brother duo too sweet for words. Quinn is always up for the next adventure and Rory has a heart full of love just waiting for the right place to bloom. Did you know kittens socialize best with another cat in the house? Ask about our discount!

Contact the staff at Milo Point Richmond for assistance from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. except Tuesdays at 220 S. Garrard Blvd. in Richmond. Our dedicated staff is on duty every day caring for our animals and have saved more than more than 53,000 lives over 32 years. For more details, visit