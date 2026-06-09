Meet Captain America: Christian Pulisic Gets Ready for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, team USA’s soccer player Christian Pulisic talked about expectations around the sport event, dream final, fashion style.

After all the pieces of the pop culture and fashion puzzles have been laid on the table in the past few weeks, the buzz building around theembarked on their own contest for the most cinematic, cameo-charged blockbuster commercial, and fashion and lifestyle brands unleashed collaborations galore in a quest to capitalize on the sporting event, as seen in tie-ups such as for England, Willy Chavarria for Mexico and Drake’s brand Nocta for the Canadian national team, to cite a few.

But it will eventually all come down to the players themselves, and there are only a few names that are more under the spotlight than, nicknamed “Captain America” for his prominent role in the U.S. men’s national team and who also plays as a winger, attacking midfielder and forward for“There’s always pressure with a World Cup, especially representing your country, but it’s also what you dream about as a kid,” Pulisic told WWD ahead the event.

“Playing at home makes it even more special. I try not to think too far ahead though. The biggest thing is preparing the right way every day, staying healthy, and helping the team build confidence. ”“I definitely think soccer is growing a lot in the U.S. You can feel it.

The fans are more connected, the stadiums are fuller, younger kids are following European football closely, and the World Cup coming to the U.S. will push it even further,” he said.

“Of course there’s still room to grow because the sports culture in America is huge and competitive, but I think we’re moving in a really exciting direction. ”Asked about who he considers the strongest opponents and contenders for the world champion’s title, he said that “at that level every team is difficult. ” “Obviously teams like Argentina, France, England, Brazil — they have incredible talent and experience. But the World Cup always surprises people too.

You can’t underestimate anyone,” he said.

“I mean, for me the dream is simple:The comment speaks volumes about Pulisic’s mentality, which he considers one of his strengths. “No matter what happens, I always keep pushing and trying to improve,” he said. As for a weakness, the soccer star pointed to “maybe being too hard on myself sometimes. I always expect a lot from myself.

” Born on Sept. 18, 1998, in Hershey, Pa. , from an early age Pulisic was identified as one of the brightest soccer talents in the U.S. and is regarded as one of its best players of all time for his dribbling, directness, and playmaking. In 2018 he became the U.S. team’s youngest captain, wearing the armband at the age of 20 during a friendly match against Italy.

Little did he know back then that his path would cross with Italy again in just a few years. After joining Borussia Dortmund at a young age, he first signed with Chelsea in 2019 and contributed to the club’s Champions League win in the 2020-2021 season, before eventually joining ACSince then he has gone on to break his personal goal-scoring record and play a decisive role in securing the Supercoppa Italiana trophy last year.

But the Milanese experience is impacting his fashion sense just as much as his professional career.

“I’ve always appreciated fashion, but honestly moving to Milan definitely opened my eyes more to it,” said Pulisic. “You walk around the city and people really take pride in how they dress, and I think that naturally rubs off on you. I wouldn’t say I’m someone who overthinks every outfit, but I’ve started enjoying it more and becoming more confident experimenting a little bit with style. ”“There are a few guys with great style.

Rafa definitely has confidence with fashion and can pull off things not everyone could,” said Pulisic.

“I’d add in Ruben Loftus-Cheek honestly. He always looks effortless and confident without looking like he’s trying too hard, which I appreciate. That’s more my style, too. I could definitely steal a jacket or hoodie from them,” he added, while summing up his own personal style as “simple, clean, comfortable.

” Back to the pitch, he said that professionally, growing up he looked up to soccer stars like Lionel Messi and Neymar “because of the way they played with freedom and confidence. ” Yet his real idols remain his parents, Kelley and Mark, who incidentally each played college soccer.

“They sacrificed a lot for me growing up and always kept me grounded,” said Pulisic. “ that football can change very quickly. There are always ups and downs, so staying balanced is really important. You can’t get too high or too low.

” The attitude clicks with his relaxed and reserved manner, as well as his life’s motto, which is “stay humble and keep working. ” Asked about giving a tip to those who are now looking up to him, Pulisic suggested not to “compare your journey to someone else’s. Everybody develops differently. Just focus on improving every day and enjoying what you do.

” While in his spare time enjoyment equals simple pleasures such as “spending time with family and friends, golfing when I can, watching sports, relaxing at home,” his future plans for life after soccer will still see him connected to the game somehow.

“Maybe helping younger players, maybe business projects, maybe something in the U.S. connected to growing soccer there,” he concluded.

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