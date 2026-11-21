Star medley reveals personal insights about Bluestone Manor, her upcoming book, and life lessons. Discover details on her childhood memories, charity work, and bucket list goals in this exclusive interview.

Amy Medley has recently shared a candid look into her life, offering fans a deeper understanding of the woman behind the iconic roles. The actress, best known for her time on "The Golden Girls," discussed her current creative endeavors, personal philosophy, and the unique atmosphere of her Florida residence.

Authenticity In New Book And Creative Work

Medley explained that she decided to write her new book because she feels she has entered her "crone" era. She described this stage of life as being filled with wisdom gained from living a full existence characterized by many twists, turns, and significant pivots. This perspective drives her desire to share her story with readers who may appreciate her journey.

Also read NBC Shakes Up Thanksgiving Broadcast With 9 Broadway Shows Performing a Medley

One aspect of her work that might surprise people is the complete authenticity of her latest project. She emphasized that it was never scripted or produced in a traditional sense. This unscripted approach has made the experience sometimes very overwhelming, yet it remains true to her values. She believes that staying genuine to one's experiences is more valuable than adhering to a rigid production formula.

Memories Of Childhood And Florida Life

Her most vivid childhood memory involves coming home from school after lacrosse practice to find her mother cooking something hearty and delicious. She specifically recalled dishes like lasagna, which has become a staple in her household. This comfort food is so important to her that she always makes a large batch and freezes portions at her home, Bluestone Manor.

Advertisement

The actress also reflected on her first car, which was a yellow Volkswagen Beetle featuring a red fire stripe that her dad put down the side. She expressed that she still loves that car, highlighting a sentimental connection to her past. These personal artifacts and memories serve as anchors to her identity beyond her public persona.

Medley's connection to Florida is further illustrated by her time in West Palm Beach. She remembered living near a neighbor who lived in the apartment above hers. They would often have coffee together and go for walks, creating lasting memories of that period. These small moments of community and friendship remain significant to her.

Charity Work And Entertainment Preferences

She highlighted God's Love We Deliver as an amazing charity that deserves recognition. The organization cooks nutritious, medically tailored food for those in need, supported by a fantastic group of volunteers. Her support for this cause reflects her commitment to helping others and contributing to her community. It stands as a testament to her belief in practical acts of kindness.

In terms of entertainment, Medley mentioned that she recently binged a show that she described as the best combination of horror, comedy, and great acting. She felt a sense of familiarity with the setting, as she grew up going to Cape Cod. This blend of genres resonated with her, offering both entertainment and nostalgia.

She also shared her love for the movie "The Sandlot," noting that she has watched it so many times. She specifically loves the scene where the son says about his father, "A man tells a story so many times that he becomes the story." This quote encapsulates her approach to storytelling and life. She finds comfort in the repetition and reliability of such classics.

Advertisement

Legacy And Future Aspirations

Medley's bucket list includes several exciting goals, such as going to Alaska and embarking on a larger DJ tour. She is also interested in pursuing more scripted work and writing additional books. Her ultimate aim is to live her best Golden Life, embracing each moment with enthusiasm. These plans show her continued energy and desire for new experiences.

To decompress from her busy schedule, she goes for a walk in Central Park with her dogs during the magical time at dusk. This routine allows her to connect with nature and find peace amidst the hustle of her career. It is a simple yet effective way to maintain her mental and emotional well-being.

Looking toward the future, Medley hopes her legacy will be that of a woman who lived life to its fullest. She sees herself as a survivor who reinvented herself many times and who made laughter a priority. Additionally, she takes pride in her ability to make a great dirty martini, adding a touch of humor and personal flair to her desired legacy. Her story continues to evolve, inspiring many along the way.

In separate news, Marlon Jackson of the Jackson 5 has revealed his stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis. This announcement has drawn attention to the importance of early detection and support for those facing similar health challenges. It serves as a reminder of the fragility of life and the strength required to face such diagnoses. Fans and colleagues have rallied around him, offering their support and well wishes during this difficult time.