Medina councilman proposes removing parking near crosswalks at public square to improve pedestrian safety

A Medina city councilman says he is ready to act on crosswalk safety at the city’s public square, where drivers have hit at least four pedestrians in the past couple of years.

MEDINA, Ohio - A Medina city councilman says he is ready to act on crosswalk safety at the city’s public square, where drivers have hit at least four pedestrians in the past couple of years.

In those incidents, a parking enforcement officer broke his back. A driver with a suspended license hit a 9-year-old boy. Someone else hit a woman on Court Street who later died. One day later, a driver hit a mother crossing with her 5-year-old daughter.

The city has added flashing lights and signs. But Ward 4 Councilman Bill Lamb said that is not enough.

“When we planned to put up the crosswalks, originally there were not supposed to be cars parked. It makes it almost impossible to see if somebody is walking out from a parked car,” Lamb said. Lamb said he has been working with others on this short-term fix, while city planners develop a comprehensive plan. Not everyone is convinced removing parking spaces is the answer.

Michelle Franz-Lissei said she has watched the problem up close and believes speed and driver awareness are the real issues.

“All of the problems I have seen have been people push the buttons and even if they wait, cars still come around the corner real fast — they don’t see us. In that case the parking spots, taking them away, wouldn’t make a difference,” Franz-Lissei said.

“If I am using the sidewalk I do not cross until I push the button and I see the cars are stopping because you don’t know,” she said. He hopes short-term changes can happen before the end of the year and plans to present more at the next city council meeting.

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Pedestrian Safet Medina Square Crosswalks

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