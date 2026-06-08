Medik8 Exo-PDRN Prismatic+ Review: A Revolutionary Serum for Radiant Skin in 7 Days

Medik8 launches Exo-PDRN Prismatic+, a PDRN serum clinically proven to improve skin luminosity in 7 days. Tested for two weeks, this vegan serum with a tetrahedral structure promises visible anti-aging results.

Medik8 , the creators of the number one global retinal serum, has launched a new PDRN serum that is clinically proven to improve skin luminosity in seven days.

PDRN, short for polydeoxyribonucleotide, is the viral Korean skincare ingredient for glowing skin, and now Medik8 has revealed their offering, the Exo-PDRN Prismatic+. What started as an injectable is now widely available with the naturally derived molecule from salmon DNA becoming a beauty phenomenon. But how does the new Medik8 Exo-PDRN Prismatic+ stack up? I put it to the test for a fortnight to find out.

Medik8 Exo-PDRN Prismatic+, 30ml, is designed for those with dull, uneven skin tone looking to increase barrier support. The serum helps support skin recovery, calm visible redness, and strengthen the skin barrier for a healthier-looking complexion. Powered by a high-strength exosome complex and GF MiniProtein, it works with the skin's natural repair process to improve resilience, while an ATP precursor helps boost visible rejuvenation for smoother, more refreshed skin.

Priced at 79 pounds, it is a significant investment but one backed by science. With products clinically proven via independent studies, robustly researched and rigorously tested, Medik8 has long been a trusted investment for your skin. Following in the footsteps of the award-winning vitamin A night serum, the Crystal Retinal, Medik8 has re-entered the anti-ageing category with their most significant innovation of 2026; the Medik8 Exo-PDRN Prismatic+.

Backed by 15 years of in-house science, the new serum has already wowed in clinical trials with a 50 per cent boost in natural skin rejuvenation, with visible improvements in luminosity and firmness in just seven days. Like with fashion, skincare ingredients also have their moment in the spotlight and most recently it is PDRN.

A naturally derived molecule from salmon DNA, it has been found to be effective in wound healing, reducing inflammation (which is great for post-acne marks and redness), and stimulating collagen. Once only available as an injectable, there has been a huge wave of PDRN products with the wonder ingredient promising to make your cells act younger for a radiant, youthful glow. But Medik8's Prismatic PDRN is standing out from the market.

Unlike standard PDRN, the brand's vegan Prismatic PDRN features a stable tetrahedral structure for optimal skin penetration, supporting rapid recovery and calming visible redness. Unlike others on the market, this new Medik8 serum uses 151 billion exomes in a highly concentrated Triple Exosome Complex that signals natural skin processes to strengthen the barrier and restore skin architecture.

In short, this one serum can help to visibly tackle six signs of ageing, visibly reducing wrinkles, evening skin tone, improving firmness, boosting luminosity, restoring volume and supporting overall skin health. And according to the brand's clinical data, it gets to work in rapid time with results visible from just days of use.

In fact, the serum is clinically proven to improve the look of skin luminosity and vitality in seven days, proven via independent clinical study on Exo-PDRN Prismatic+ on 60 volunteers over the space of a week. Helping to visibly calm the skin, the vitality serum is clinically proven to improve skin barrier function in seven days. And with shopper reviews coming in thick and fast, the praise is continuing with many hailing it a great addition.

One Medik8 user wrote, This product has a lovely feel and is not sticky and absorbs really well. It is early days for changes (three days) but my skin does feel softer and a little more plumped. I also use many other Medik8 products morning and night for a full routine. For 55 my skin looks great.

Another reviewer mentioned that their skin looked visibly brighter and more even after just a week. The serum has quickly become a staple in many skincare routines, with users appreciating its lightweight texture and fast absorption. What did I think of the Exo-PDRN Prismatic+? After seven days I felt my skin looked smoother and healthier.

When I first applied the Medik8 Exo-PDRN Prismatic+, I was struck by its glossy, fluid texture. Despite its consistency, it absorbed quickly into the skin, leaving my complexion feeling instantly smoother, plumper and noticeably more supple. I was equally impressed by how seamlessly it fitted into my existing skincare routine. The serum's thin, silky formula layered effortlessly beneath the rest of my products without feeling sticky or heavy.

After two weeks of consistent use, morning and night, I observed a noticeable improvement in skin luminosity and an overall more youthful appearance. Fine lines appeared softened, and my skin tone looked more even. The serum also seemed to calm any redness I had, leaving my complexion looking balanced and healthy. I would recommend this serum to anyone looking to add a potent, science-backed anti-aging product to their routine. It is expensive, but the results speak for themselves





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Medik8 PDRN Serum Skincare Anti-Aging Korean Beauty

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