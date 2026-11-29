Polish-Sudanese archaeologists unearth the original floor of the Great Church of Jesus in Old Dongola, Sudan, revealing a monumental structure larger than the White House with significant architectural importance in medieval Nubia.

Archaeologists have uncovered the original floor of the Great Church of Jesus in Old Dongola, Sudan, marking a significant milestone in the study of medieval Christian architecture. The Polish-Sudanese archaeological mission revealed the discovery in November, identifying the site as one of the most important Christian buildings from that historical period. Located on the eastern bank of the Nile, the cathedral stands as a testament to the architectural prowess of the 9th Century Kingdom of Makuria. The sheer scale of the structure has drawn comparisons to major global landmarks, highlighting its immense historical value. This excavation sheds new light on the religious and cultural landscape of ancient Nubia.

Architectural Scale and Historical Significance

The cathedral features walls that rise 36 feet high, a structural element that led the excavation team to the sanctuary's original floor. Artur Obłuski, the head of the Sudanese-Polish archaeological mission, described the building as being larger than the White House. He emphasized the importance of this finding for understanding the Christian heritage of the region. The Great Church of Jesus is considered the largest church in 9th Century Nubia, a central area of the Kingdom of Makuria. This kingdom was one of three distinct political entities that emerged along the middle reaches of the Nile River. The presence of these kingdoms followed the arrival of Christian missionaries in the sixth century, which profoundly shaped the local culture.

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Location Context and Excavation Timeline

The ancient city of Old Dongola is situated approximately 160 kilometers, or 100 miles, southeast of modern-day Dongola. The city has long been recognized for its numerous ancient churches, which provide a rich context for this specific discovery. Although the building itself was first identified by archaeologists in 2021, the process of unearthing the buried remains has been a gradual undertaking. The recent work focused specifically on revealing the original floor of the sanctuary, which was buried deep beneath subsequent layers of soil and debris. This careful stratigraphic approach has allowed researchers to date the floor and understand the building's initial construction phase. The site serves as a critical link in understanding the spread of Christianity in Northeast Africa during the medieval period.

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Architectural Innovations and Global Comparisons

Artur Obłuski has likened the Great Church of Jesus to the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, a structure built by the Byzantine Emperor Justinian in 537. He argues that the Sudanese cathedral played a similar role in medieval Nubia and northeastern Africa. This comparison highlights the advanced spatial planning and construction techniques used by the builders of the Great Church of Jesus. Obłuski noted that certain buildings in architectural history emerge as trendsetters, influencing subsequent design and structural choices. He identified the Great Church of Jesus as a natural candidate for such a role in Nubia. This designation suggests that the cathedral was not just a local place of worship but a pioneering example of monumental religious architecture in the region. The building's influence likely extended beyond the immediate vicinity, impacting religious structures across Northeast Africa.

Broader Regional Archaeological Developments

This discovery in Sudan occurs alongside other significant archaeological finds in the broader Nile region. Earlier this year, archaeologists in Egypt identified a complete fourth-century Byzantine-era Christian city in the Dakhla Oasis. That site featured a mud-brick basilica, residential homes, and a church deacon's residence, providing a comprehensive view of early Christian community life. Additionally, researchers uncovered an ancient Christian monastic complex that offers insights into monastic practices before the Arab conquest of the region. These concurrent discoveries highlight a period of intense archaeological activity and historical revelation in the Nile Valley. The findings from Old Dongola complement the Egyptian excavations by providing a northern perspective on medieval Christian civilization. Together, these sites illustrate the widespread and sophisticated nature of Christian culture in the region during the early centuries of its establishment.