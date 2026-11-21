Holiday gifting made easy.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsBooster Pro device, which has multiple settings to help your skincare penetrate deeper, or its capsule creams, which have beads of active ingredients suspended in a gel that, when combined, create a traditional, and that is why I am so excited to tell you that Medicube’s early Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are​Starting November 19 and running through the 30th, you can save on tools, skincare, and devices, with some discounts as high as 60 percent off.

If there’s ever been a time to buy your wishlist items from the brand, it's now, and I’d do it sooner rather than later so the products you’re eyeing don’t sell out.you with products I think pretty much anyone would enjoy from the brand. Think of me as your personal beauty fairy guiding you through what feels like the endless products on sale from Medicube right now. Rest assured, I won’t steer you wrong.

Also read Crate & Barrel’s Early Black Friday Sale Is Really Good

This tool is arguably what started the Medicube craze stateside, and it’s still beloved years later. The Booster Pro X2 is the second generation of this device, and it now has seven modes, including one that can help yourabsorb better into the skin.

The mode you use depends on the effect you’re looking for, but if you want to sculpt, firm, target: “I really liked my Booster Mini and used it regularly, but the Medicube Booster Pro X2 is in a completely different league. There are several modes to play with depending on what I’m doing with my skincare, and I really like being able to adjust the intensity rather than having a one-size-fits-all experience.

I’ve especially enjoyed using it with my regular skincare routine. My skin feels great afterward, and it gives me that 'I just did something expensive to my face' feeling without actually having to leave the house. ” — Amazonin one serum formulation, which is then used to soak the pads, and each jar includes 70 pads .

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Add the sale that brings it down to less than $14, and you have a winning product for clear skin. : “These toner pads are a great addition to my skincare routine! They’re easy to use, and the dual-textured pads make exfoliating so convenient. My skin feels clean, refreshed, and smooth after using them.

I love that they help with uneven texture and the appearance of pores. Plus, you get 70 pads, which is a great value! Definitely recommend! ” — AmazonHave you ever seen those TikTok videos where people peel off a thin film off their skin and their face glistens like glass?

They’re likely using a product like this one, which is basically a. What differs from traditional formulas, though, is that this one turns transparent after a few hours of wear, indicating the product has finished penetrating the skin. I love to use these to give my skin some luminosity, especially before an event or night out, because the compliments will be non-stop. : “I absolutely love these masks!

They feel so refreshing and soothing on my skin. They leave my face feeling soft, hydrated, and looking more radiant. They fit nicely and are easy to use. My skin feels smoother and more moisturized after each use.

Definitely worth trying! ” — Amazonat bay, and this one also includes allantoin and panthenol. The two calming ingredients not only help the skin tolerate the hypochlorous acid a little better, but they also drench the skin in a veil of hydration, which you can never have too much of. : “I love how easy this spray is to use and how convenient it is to keep on hand.

The fine mist makes application simple, and it fits easily into my skincare routine. I like the spray format because it makes it easy to apply without having to touch my face. A nice option for anyone looking to add a hypochlorous acid spray to their skincare collection! ” — Amazon, which helps with hyperpigmentation, plus ceramides and panthenol that wrap the skin in a veil of moisture.

Consider it your shortcut to glowy skin. : “This milky toner is by far the most hydrating I’ve used for my dry skin! Perfect for skin prep and leaves my skin feeling plump and smooth. I love the consistency of this toner; it’s on the thicker side but doesn’t feel heavy on the skin.

Obsessed with this stuff! ” — Amazon. This one has a bi-phase formula with a serum layer and an oil layer, meant to be mixed before applying it to the skin. All skin types can use this formula, so if I were you, I’d stock up while I can save a few coins.

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: I have combination skin with some melasma, and this serum has been working really well for me. The texture is light and silky; it absorbs quickly and doesn’t leave that greasy or sticky feeling that some serums do. I’ve noticed my skin looks more hydrated and smoother since I started using it — my makeup goes on better and my skin feels softer throughout the day. It also layers nicely with sunscreen or moisturizer, with no pilling.

The packaging is simple but feels high-quality, and I love that it doesn’t have a strong scent. It’s one of those products that just quietly does its job really well. If you’re looking for hydration and that subtle healthy glow, this one’s definitely worth a try. ” — Amazonbefore, and I will for the foreseeable future.

AHAs, BHAs, and PHAs clear sebum and gently exfoliate, while niacinamide also works to address uneven skin tone. Tack on the delicious: “I do love this red body wash. I have been trying a lot of body washes lately, like Native, Caress, Method from Costco, and several other brands from QVC. And this red body wash is the one for me.

Leaves my skin feeling extra clean and soft and smells wonderful. Love it. Light fragrance, not heavy. Well worth a try.

You’ll feel clean and fresh all day. ” — AmazonFor more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Ariel Wilson is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS, she also has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more. Shaped by her experience in research, social sciences, and the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, culture, and the arts, to inform her views on the space.

That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space. When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her husband and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.