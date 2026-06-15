Medicube Booster Pro X2: At-Home Device Delivers In-Clinic Results with Advanced Electroporation

A beauty editor tests the new Medicube Booster Pro X2 after a trip to Seoul and discovers remarkable skin radiance without any in-person treatments. The upgraded device leverages electroporation to increase skincare absorption by up to 1,332% and introduces AI-driven personalization, making professional-grade results accessible at home.

In unexpected beauty editor fashion, I traveled 13 hours to Seoul, and did not get a single beauty treatment. No Rejuran salmon sperm skin booster, no Ultherapy firming, no brightening laser.

But when I looked in the mirror in my hotel bathroom, I was more radiant than ever—my complexion looked brighter, my pores appeared less visible, and despite my jet lag, I looked more awake. Since coming back to New York, I’ve been chasing that glass skin-high. It wasn’t theair that breathed life into my skin; it was the new Medicube device I previewed while I was there.

Let me introduce you to the newis an upgraded version of the Age-R Booster Pro you’re likely familiar with. I remember spotting it in Hailey Bieber’s TikTok GRWM in 2023 , giving it a try, and reporting on whether it gave me her glazed donut complexion.

For those with no time to read myPowered by electroporation to help your serums and creams dive deeper into the skin, this technology is shockingly effective, increasing ingredient absorption to boost skin’s luminosity. It’s no wonder, then, that the device has been adopted not only by Bieber, but also by other celebrities, creators, and beauty experts alike as an at-home solution for in-clinic results. And yes, it’s as popular in Korea, too.

Per Joe Cho, Medicube’s media relations team lead, as of January 2026, over 6 million Medicube beauty devices have been sold worldwide, with Korea as one of its strongest markets. Naturally, the device’s passionate following and user feedback informed this new iteration. : The next-generation Booster Pro is designed for increased efficacy and versatility.

Twice as powerful as the original and with a larger surface head, this even offers three additional treatment modes for lifting, firming, brightening, and boosting skin-care absorption.

“We recognized that consumers wanted a way to proactively support their skin at home and elevate the effectiveness of their,” Cho explained. “With the Booster Pro X2, we built upon that same idea by making the experience even more effective, enhancing performance to help consumers better maintain healthy looking skin and stay ahead of potential concerns over time.

”: Seven total: Booster mode , MC mode , Derma Shot mode , Air Shot mode , Dual mode , Mask mode , AI mode , I’m still impressed with the Booster Pro X2.

Take my glow in the video above as proof. There is no other device on the market that gives me as significant immediate results as this—I always notice a difference when I’ve used it. For days when I’ll be on camera or in front of a crowd, this is a non-negotiable step for me. Seamlessly paired with my existing regimen of regenerative skin-care products, this only amplifies my well-curated, dermatologist-approved regimen.

Shopping’s beauty editor, covering beauty and wellness through the lens of fashion, media, and culture. She brings a sharp, curious eye to what’s new—and what’s next—through thoughtful founder interviews, deep product testing, curated market edits, and storytelling rooted in modern style. Beyond her desk, she’s likely ...





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Medicube Booster Pro X2 Electroporation At-Home Skincare Device Glass Skin Hailey Bieber Skincare Absorption AI Beauty Device

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