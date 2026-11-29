Medicom Toy releases MAFEX No.339 Cassandra Cain Batgirl figure inspired by Batman: No Man's Land. Pre-order now for $124.99 with a December 2027 release date. Features detailed accessories and sculpts.

Medicom Toy officially announces the immediate availability of pre-orders for the MAFEX No.339 Cassandra Cain Batgirl action figure. This latest expansion of the DC Comics collectible line brings the assassin-turned-protector to life with high-fidelity craftsmanship. Collectors can secure their units now for $124.99 before the scheduled December 2027 release date.

The 6-inch scale figure draws direct inspiration from the iconic Batman: No Man's Land storyline. It captures the essence of Cassandra Cain during the catastrophic events of the Cataclysm earthquake. The design features a form-fitting black batsuit with a vibrant yellow utility belt and matching emblem.

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A standout feature is the uniquely stitched cowl design reflecting her makeshift gear. This textured approach adds narrative depth and realism to the collectible. The figure also utilizes wired fabric construction in the cape for dynamic aerial posing.

Enthusiasts will appreciate the comprehensive accessory range included in the set. Buyers receive three interchangeable head sculpts to customize facial expressions for specific moments. The set also includes multiple interchangeable hands for varied action poses.

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The weapon selection offers significant visual variety for display purposes. Collectors get both silver and black Batarangs to replicate key scenes with high fidelity. A grappling hook is also included to tie into the aerial mechanics of the character.

The figure grounds itself in the gritty tone of the No Man's Land era. This disaster turned Gotham into a dangerous wasteland and de facto quarantine zone. Infrastructure collapse left the city in ruins and created a power vacuum for criminals.

In this chaotic environment, the Bat-Family required new allies to protect what remained. Cassandra Cain, trained from childhood by assassins, answered this critical call to duty. Her background makes her uniquely suited for the brutal combat required to maintain order.

Tyler Roberts, Collectibles Editor, notes the figure depicts the young crime fighter in her new regalia. He highlights her signature Batarangs and grappling hook used against the worst threats. Training by both the League of Assassins and the Bat Family defines her raw fighting style.

Pre-orders are currently open through official retail channels like BigBadToyStore. The pricing structure reflects the premium positioning of the MAFEX line. This aligns with Medicom Toy's reputation for anatomical accuracy and engineering excellence.

Availability may be limited depending on global demand and production runs. Interested buyers are advised to secure orders early to ensure allocation. The figure will enter manufacturing after the pre-order window closes.

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Shipping logistics will be managed by Medicom Toy distribution partners globally. The figure is expected to be widely available through major toy retailers. Specialty comic book stores will also stock the release upon official launch.

This release adds to the growing library of Medicom Toy DC Comics products. Fans can expect continued innovation in the MAFEX line as the brand expands. The Cassandra Cain figure serves as a key entry point for new collectors.

The set represents a niche but dedicated segment of the action figure market. Enthusiasts of the storyline seek this variant for historical accuracy in canon. It appeals to long-time Batman collectors and those interested in Cassandra's evolution.

Details like the stitched cowl distinguish this release from generic superhero aesthetics. These elements cater to collectors who value narrative-driven design. The figure stands as a testament to the enduring popularity of the arc.

Medicom Toy continues to deliver high-quality additions to the collectible market. The brand is known for precision engineering and thematic accuracy. This latest release maintains that tradition of excellence for fans worldwide.