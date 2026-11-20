Medicare for All could end health insurance premiums and deductibles, but a CBO-modeled plan might add $3 trillion in federal spending annually by 2030.

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Your hospital isn't operating for free. And the government doesn't have a magical money tree growing behind the Welcome to Medicare for All, where the healthcare might be free at the doctor's office, but the bill eventually shows up somewhere else.

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LET SOCIALISTS ROB FROM THE RICH 100% AND YOU STILL WON’T BE ABLE TO PAY THE BILLS The Congressional Budget Office has modeled single-payer healthcare systems that would increase federal healthcare spending by approximately $1.5 trillion to $3 trillion annually by 2030. That's potentially $30 trillion over a decade at the upper end of that annual range. For perspective, America's entire federal government collected roughly $5.4 trillion in revenue in fiscal 2026.

HAKEEM JEFFRIES REJECTS MEDICARE FOR ALL, DSA AGENDA AS RO KHANNA CALLS HEALTH PLAN 'MOST IMPORTANT PRIORITY' Supporters correctly point out that Americans would no longer pay many private insurance premiums and out-of-pocket costs. But eliminating your insurance premium doesn't eliminate the underlying medical bill. It just changes who sends you the invoice. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget examined what financing approximately $30 trillion in additional federal spending over 10 years might require.

The Congressional Budget Office has modeled single-payer healthcare systems that would increase federal healthcare spending by approximately $1.5 trillion to $3 trillion annually by 2030. Those aren't official Medicare for All proposals. They're examples of the scale of taxation potentially required if either tax were used alone. And here's where the political sales pitch gets interesting.

Another family could come out ahead. The result depends on income, healthcare needs and the financing structure. You can't determine whether Medicare for All saves your family money until somebody tells you exactly how they're paying for it. If millions more Americans can obtain medical services without worrying about bills, demand for care could increase.

That's potentially good for people who currently go without treatment. Expanding coverage without expanding medical capacity can create longer waits for some services. And if Washington attempts to control spending by reducing reimbursements, hospitals and physicians face another challenge. You can promise everybody a doctor's appointment.

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You can't legislate another 100,000 doctors into existence overnight. Nearly half of Americans are expected to receive employer-sponsored health coverage in 2026. A comprehensive Medicare for All proposal would fundamentally replace that system. Some Americans would welcome the change.

Others might lose coverage arrangements, provider networks or benefits they currently prefer. Employers would face major adjustments, too. We're talking about adding a massive new federal financing responsibility to a government already carrying more than $40 trillion in debt. And don't forget that Medicare itself isn't free today.

Beneficiaries commonly pay Part B premiums, face deductibles and often purchase supplemental coverage. A proposed Medicare for All system with no premiums or deductibles would actually be more generous in important respects than traditional Medicare. Politicians talk about healthcare as though the primary challenge is deciding who deserves coverage. The harder financial question is how America delivers affordable, high-quality care without bankrupting families, overwhelming taxpayers or destabilizing hospitals.

A single-payer system might reduce some of those expenses. But the savings aren't guaranteed, and neither is a painless transition. The real question isn't whether Americans deserve healthcare. Of course, they do.

It's whether Washington can finance and administer an enormously expanded system without creating a different set of financial problems. Because there's one financial lesson every American should understand. When a politician tells you something costing trillions of dollars will be free, don't ask where to sign up.