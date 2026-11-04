Medicare for all on Common Dreams's site

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The real question is this: come January when they control Congress, will Democrats take advantage of the new populism to enact measures most Americans need and want?

The great sleeping giant of America has awakened, taken a hard look at what’s become of the nation, and roared a thunderous “NO! ” What occurred yesterday was not—as some are saying—the inevitable mid-term swing of the pendulum against the party in power. Nor, finally, was it all due to Trump. Despite Trump’s repeated efforts to get voters to “pretend” he was on the ballot, he was not.

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Most Republican candidates barely mentioned him and many Democratic candidates stressed local or statewide issues rather than fixate on him.. It’s burst forth against the mammoth corporations that have scored record profits while most Americans have had to pay more. Against the mega donors andbillionaires who have become the most powerful force in the American economy and society—as well as Trump’s and the Republican Party’s most visible backers.

The irony is that anti-establishment anger propelled Trump into the presidency in 2016 and again in 2024. Many Americans had found his politically-incorrect rants and “America first” nativism to reflect their own anger at being disrespected or left behind.

“I am your warrior,” he told supporters when he announced his candidacy for theand subsidies to tech billionaires in exchange for their help making him and his family billionaires, too. He’s promoted their AI, pushed their data centers, putin charge of “DOGE,” advocated their crypto, and went to war in the Middle East—not only causing gas prices to soar but makingbillions and enriching Big Tech weapons makers and investors, including his family.

, and eagerness to be on the gilded side of America’s new Gilded Age. According to CNBC’s late October poll, corruption was the.

“The biggest divide in this country is not left versus right,” said the newly elected Texas Senate candidate James Talarico. “It’s top versus bottom. ”regained his Senate seat from Ohio largely due to voter anger at data centers and the Big Tech billionaires behind them. Abdul El-Sayed never tired on the campaign trail of reminding Michigan voters that his opponent, Mike Rogers, was backed by big corporations and mega donors.

Even Kansas’s victorious Adam Hamilton—who during his run for the Senate adamantly rejected the leftist label his opponent wanted to impose on him—campaigned on making data centers pay for their own energy, banning lawmakers from trading stocks, expandingHamilton also rejected money from corporate PACs, as did most Democratic candidates for the Senate. The real question to my mind is whether, come January when they control Congress, Democrats will take advantage of the new populism to enact measures most Americans need, such as, and reforms most Americans want, such as tougher anti-monopoly laws and limits on campaign contributions .

Trump is likely to veto any such initiatives, of course, but at least they’ll lay down markers for the 2028 presidential election—which, judging from what we’ve seen in the midterms, is likely to be a populist doozie. Meanwhile, thanks to all of you who have worked so damned hard to help bring about today’s extraordinary victory.

Our"I just want to thank you, everybody who knocked a door, made a call, sent a dollar, posted a story, and, most importantly, gave us your stake in democracy.

""Michigan, we did it," El-Sayed declared in his victory speech, to thunderous applause from supporters gathered in Detroit. "This movement for money out of politics, money in your pocket, andfor All—I just want to thank you, everybody who knocked a door, made a call, sent a dollar, posted a story, and, most importantly, gave us your stake inand religious faith, launching what he described as "one of the ugliest campaigns we've seen in our lifetimes" to distract from the key issues facing American families, including the spiraling cost-of-living crisis.

"We all know that my name and my faith aren't the reason you can't afford your gas," said the senator-elect. "Not the reason you can't afford your groceries. Not the reason you can't see a doctor.

" To his Republican opponent, El-Sayed said: "Mike, enjoy your retirement. I know you got a house in Florida and two yachts. See, you chose hate, and Michigan chose hope.

"With El-Sayed's win, Democrats have secured 54 US Senate seats starting in January, along with the party's control of theAs of 5:00 am ET Wednesday morning, two US Senate races had yet to be called and were razor-close: Alaska and Mississippi. , not milquetoast, status quo politics," said Aru Shiney-Ajay, the Sunrise Movement's executive director.

"That’s why $30 million in corporate spending against Lawrence, the most expensive House race in US history, wasn’t enough to defeat him. Young people knocked on tens of thousands of doors and made hundreds of thousands of dials to elect him because they want a newThere are several different proposals labelled as being “the public option” but, at its core, the public option is a health insurance plan that would be placed side-by-side and would also, for example on the Obamacare exchanges.

While the “public” in public option suggests a Medicare-type administration structure, the public option in some formulations would actually beAmericans had already been dissatisfied with the affordability of health insurance and healthcare in recent years, but the passage of H.R. 1, the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” has brought additional pain to Americans. This is due, in part, to the failure of H.R. 1 to extend healthcare subsidies that had previously been in place for individuals and families in the Exchanges.

The full toll of H.R. 1 is not yet visible, but marketplace enrollment hascreated at Georgetown University in 2022 with the explicit option of assisting policy makers in exploring the public option. A number ofReforms aimed at reversing the healthcare in the US can be judged by examining the extent to which plans fulfill the following criteria: Does the proposed solutionthat private insurers could divert high-cost patients to the public option thus increasing, over time, the challenge of funding the public option.

The vulnerability of the public option to adverse selection could cause the public option to enter a financial death spiral. : The public option leaves the current commercial health insurance system in place, and thus a key driver of costs in our current system would remain completely unaddressed. Health insurance plans haveanother insurance plan to an already complicated medical landscape and because the public option won’t cover everyone, it is unlikely that access and disparities would be effectively addressed.

: Pharmaceuticals are presently key drivers of healthcare costs. This is, in part, because prices for drugs are controlled by for-profit companies, beholden to shareholders, who have free rein to set prices.

In order to have the necessary leverage to force pharmaceutical companies to negotiate, a plan would have to cover all or most US residents.show that Americans would be enthusiastic about this aspect of single-payer plans, even if it would eliminate most private insurance and raise taxes.to healthcare costs by creating an expensive insurance workforce that Americans pay for with premiums. Private insurance also installs a costly workforce in hospitals and doctors’ offices that is dedicated to dealing with and defending against the challenges created by the health insurance companies.

These costs are ultimately borne by patients. Insurance companies are savvy and constantly alter their coverage rules and processes with an eye to maximizing their bottom lines. These companies also try to attract patients who won’t cost them too much and shed those who are expensive.

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This latter tendency can be expected to persist under a public option system and could doom the entire project .on to an already complicated and expensive coverage system , the public option will not heal and can worsen our healthcare landscape by delaying definitive solutions and by damping enthusiasm for genuine effective reform.the health insurance companies from the mix and join the rest of the industrialized Western world in enacting a single-payer system. Returning to the criteria used to measure the public option, a single-payer systemIn a nutshell, this is because a single-payer system refers to a common coverage system that covers everyone equally and whose administration is modelled on classic Medicare.

This universal coverage would allow for real negotiating power. The public option bobs to the surface again and again as a possible solution and a putative viable alternative to a single-payer program as it allows politicians to express concerns about healthcare in a way that does not threaten campaign contributions from insurance companies andI can credibly be accused of being favorably disposed to single payer. The Mercatus Institute cannot.

When this libertarian, Koch-funded, free-market-oriented organization set out to study the cost of a single-payer health system, their data did not discredit the economics of single payer but instead provided evidence that single-payer policies would lower healthcare costs.that they are in favor of single-payer plans and are dissatisfied both with the cost of coverage and the barriers to care embodied in current health insurance coverage. Tellingly, when even Sarah Longwell of) gives single payer consideration and predicts movement in the direction of single payer, one can argue that the current healthcare crisis may be creating an increased appetite for meaningful change.

The public option cannot fix our healthcare woes. Moreover, adopting this “solution” has the potential to cause further damage to our healthcare mess. A public option is highly likely to prove fiscally unworkable. The failure of this shiny object to address the very real pain Americans are experiencing will delay consideration of solutions that can work.

And, critically, a failure of the public option has the potential to extinguish a collective will to do the hard work of creating a healthcare system that works for all of us. In the coming months, Hakeem Jeffries and others like Rahm Emanuel and James Carville may discover a growing canyon between their direction for the party and a Democratic base increasingly friendly to democratic socialism and impassioned for Medicare for All.would surely be welcomed by the Dems’ leadership after a long hangover from 2024 and setbacks at the hands of President Not exactly.

These developments are viewed as anything but good news by many members of the party elite. Hakeen Jeffries , in line to become Speaker of the House if Democrats prevail November 3, refused to endorse. In Michigan, Jeffries had endorsed Senate candidate Haley Stevens, a big recipient of American Israel Political Action Committee , others are independent progressives, and a much larger number are firmly committed to fighting for aplan. This trend reflects a broader, momentous shift to the left within the Democratic base. Democratic socialists make up only a minority, but they have earned a recognized place in the party.

Recent polls from CBS News and Thepositively, with that number rising to 70% in a ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll conducted this month. CBS News polling revealed about 60% of Democrats favor a mix of socialism and But evidence of this relatively recent turn in the outlook of the Democratic base is only perceived as deeply disturbing by Jeffries and others like former Chicago Mayorand presumably DSA in particular projected no welcoming for an energetic, youthful element of the party: “There will never be a moment where I bend the knee to hard-left democratic socialism.

” In this comment, Jeffries deploys a trope that DSA-backed candidates are somehow “hard-left” extremists fixed on espousing far-out symbolic views rather than winning substantial reforms at every level of government. In fact, the DSA-affiliated candidates and officeholders are pursuing broadly-shared progressive aims like taxing billionaires, sharply raising the On Medicare for All, Jeffries’ evident lack of support places him far outside the Democratic mainstream.

At a 78% level of support, the base of the Democratic Party ardently backs a Medicare for All system that would largely replace large insurance corporations with a government-administered system as in Canada. AFor the next Congress, Jeffries will be swimming against the tide on Medicare for All, as it is all but certain to become a pressing issue in the face of rising public concern over healthcare, which isenormous stress for those otherwise lacking conventional insurance, and these reductions will intensify in 2027 when they come fully into effect.

At the same time, Medicare for All is gaining credibility as an alternative to the status quo. An important Yale studythat Medicare for All would save the US $1 trillion per year. Further, Medicare for All would save an estimated 114, 000 lives annually as the 27 million currently uninsured finally gain timely access to care.

Former Chicago mayor and diplomat Emanuel, a potential 2028 presidential contender, is another leading force who characterizes DSA and progressives as extreme and fiercely opposes Medicare for All. He told MS NOW that he believes that DSA simply has no place in the Democratic Party. Emanuel, like Jeffries and several other figures in the Democratic establishment, caricatures DSA based on the most fanciful elements of DSA’s official long-term “agenda.

” But that agenda is almost uniformly ignored by DSA officeholders, candidates, and local chapters alike. Still, Emanuel spotlights.impossible-to-achieve points on the agenda while ignoring the actual work of DSA conducted by officeholders like Mamdani, Rep.

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez , and many others, and DSA chapters across the nation working on the minimum wage,Emanuel, who dismissed DSA on MSNOW TV as "an Ivy League seminar,” in reality seems less troubled by DSA’s meaningless long-term “agenda” than the more concrete programs that a new band of left-wing members will bring to the next session. Emanuel, for example, is singularly focused on repudiating the idea of Medicare for All legislation, which will gain a substantial influx of support if progressive candidates prevail in the midterms.

But the most ferocious voice excoriating the Democrats’ Left has been Carville, the long-time Democratic strategist. Carville describes DSA and the progressives as “over-educated little white turds,” conveniently ignoring the high-profile people of color within the progressive coalition, including, for example, Latina primary winners for the House from New York and a new House member from New Jersey.

Carville has been unwilling to acknowledge the prominence of people of color in the democratic socialist camp, like Mamdani; Ocasio-Cortez; recently-elected US Rep. Analilia Mejia of New Jersey; and House candidates Melat Kiros of Colorado,Donavan McKinney in Michigan, the last two defeating entrenched incumbents in their primaries. Escalating his attempts to alienate Blacks from DSA and the left wing of the party, Carville lashed out at DSA, claiming, “They think that Lenin was athan Martin Luther King or Frederick Douglass.

That's what they really think. ” Of course, Carville somehow manages to overlook the fact that King himself considered himself a democratic socialist, as did other key Black giants like A. Phillip Randolph. But nothing tops Carville’s comment earlier this month in which he actually expresses more fear of DSA and the left than having far-right Speaker: "I would be disappointed if it comes in at 225 House seats.

And that would almost be—I would rather the Republicans keep the House by five than the Democrats win by five because if that happens, they're hostage to the DSA," Carville said.

"Like Hakeem cannot move. There's no place for him to go.

" Whether meant even partly in jest, Carville displayed the venom gathering against the left electoral successes. But Carville is correct on one point: Jeffries will encounter resistance from new House members wary that he will deeply alienate the electorate with tepid reforms that fail to produce tangible improvements in voters’ lives.

Media accounts report that Jeffries has no visible challengers to becoming speaker, but he will surely face battles both with increasingly progressive Democrats in Congress and the party base to which they are giving a new voice.

“He needsto be speaker,” Chris Rabb, the DSA-backed Democratic nominee in Pennsylvania’s third congressional district, pointedly told The New York Times. Jeffries has cloaked his conventional centrist politics as simply representing a majority of Democratic voters, while feeling free to lash out at progressives critical of “corporate” members of Congress whose policies align closely with their donors in corporate America: “The extreme left is obsessed with talking trash about mainstream Democrats onBut in the coming months, Jeffries and others like Emanuel and Carville may discover a growing canyon between their direction for the party and a Democratic base increasingly friendly to democratic socialism and impassioned for Medicare for All.

Some in the establishment set may be preparing themselves for a battle with the marginal “white turds,” but not a significantly shifting “mainstream” of the party seeking the fighting spirit and visionary reforms offered by the party’s left. Former Top GOP Strategist Says It's 'Unimaginable' That US Won't Have Medicare for All Within 20 Years A prominent former Republican political strategist said Monday that he believes it's just a matter of time before the"Close your eyes and think about what will America be like in 20 years," Stuart Stevens—a senior strategist for Mitt Romney's failed 2012 presidential campaign—said during an MS NOW"We're already the only Western country that doesn't," Stevens noted.

"And this is just a matter of how long are we going to delay this? ""Why shouldn't everybody have Medicare? " Stevens asked. "I mean, it's the wealthiest country in the history of the world.

" Stevens noted that the prospect of universal healthcare is "getting a tremendous response," even "from people who aren't exactly on the far left. " told Common Dreams that Medicare for All will ultimately happen in the United States "because it is not just a moral imperative but makes economic sense," as study after study has shown.released earlier this month found that 66% of Americans favor Medicare for All, the highest level of support since the organization began tracking the proposal. Support included 84% of Democrats, 72% of independents, and 34% of Republicans—up from just 21% of, also published this month, found that 43% of Americans supported the proposal, compared with just 24% opposed, while 21% of Republicans backed it.that implementing such a system would save over 114,000 lives annually while reducing healthcare expenditures by more than $1 billion per year.

Van Hollen Says Medicare for All Is What's Needed If Democrats Take Back the Senate “The reality is people are facing huge increases in premiums and copays… So we need a Medicare-for-All-type solution,” Van Hollen said.

“This is the kind of debate we need to have. ” Another possible Democratic presidential contender says the party needs to pursue “Medicare for All” as a solution to America’s “The reality is people are facing huge increases in premiums and copays. So we need a Medicare-for-All-type solution,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen said in a Mondaythat he believes in “universal healthcare” and “Medicare for All” but has not yet released a concrete proposal for what his version of the policy would look like.

If Democrats retake the chamber this November—buoyed by promises to tackle the high costs of everything from healthcare to energy to food—SandersSanders led the committee from 2023-25, a time when Medicare for All lacked any chance of passing out of a Republican-controlled House of Representatives.socialist the power to frame the debate on healthcare by holding hearings that could address problems with private insurance and launching investigations into industry practices, while making the case for a single-payer system.for a series of high-profile Senate hearings grilling insurance CEOs over rising premiums, coverage denials, executive compensation, and industry consolidation.

“The American public deserves to know why the big insurance executives... continue to get richer and richer, while over one-third of people with health insurance have been forced to skip or delay getting the care they need because of the outrageous cost,” Sanders and Wyden wrote. “It is time for our committees to hold the chief executives of the major health insurance companies accountable for their greed and to address the healthcare crisis in America.

" A strong showing for Democrats in November's midterms could bring a new crop of Medicare for All supporters to Congress, such as former Detroit public health official Abdul El-Sayed and labor leader Troy Jackson, who are leading their Senate races in Michigan andimposed the largest federal healthcare spending cut in the nation's history, Medicare for All also has more public support than it has had in years.by KFF found that 66% of adults said they’d favor “a national health plan in which everyone gets insurance from a single government plan.

” Support came from 84% of Democrats, who’ve long backed it, as well as nearly three-quarters of independents and even just over a third of Republicans.is going to be extremely bold. It is going to take on high costs,” Sanders told Politico.

“The super are not going to run the agenda anymore. We’re going to do what the American people want. ”The current for-profit insurance system is designed to keep people from getting care. The failure of that is twofold.

It's cruel on the one hand and on the other hand, it's inefficient and extremely expensive. A universal Medicare system has a huge amount to recommend it.

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Of course, the main point is to ensure that people can get the health care that they need, but it also eliminates a vast amount of waste in the national health care system.directly on operating the nation’s health insurance system, another $1.6 trillion is spent on administrative costs running our health care system by providers like hospitals and doctors’ offices, according toby David Himmelstein, Terry Campbell, and Steffie Woolhandler. These additional costs are all the office personnel and various navigators involved in assisting patients in dealing with insurers.

They found that in thewe spend roughly 31 percent of each dollar in health care spending on administrative costs, whereas under Canada’s universal Medicare system, the cost is just 16 percent of spending. The difference would come to around $900 billion a year, or $6,700 per household. Even that may be an understatement.

Even if the United States spent the same share of health care costs on insurers as Canada, it would still be spending far more per person on these costs, because our expenditures on drugs, medical equipment, and doctors are close to twice as high. In short, there is a huge amount to be saved by having a universal Medicare system. But the other part of this picture is also enormously important.

Much, perhaps most, of the insurance system is designed to keep people from getting care. That’s not a conspiracy; it’s just how insurers work. They make money by not paying claims. Sometimes this takes the form of nickel-and-diming people on claims, adding deductibles that may not be appropriate, or raising co-pays as high as possible.

But it often means making it difficult for people to get access to expensive drugs or medical equipment or high-priced medical tests. Given the current structure of these industries, that may actually be desirable. To be specific, suppose a doctor recommends a new cancer drug with a price tag of $100,000 a year, when it’s possible that an older generic drug, available at 1-2 percent of this price, could be just as good.

Wouldn’t we want someone to be asking questions before making such a large commitment of public money? The same story applies to tests like an MRI. Hospitals can charge several thousand dollars for an MRI. Wouldn’t it be reasonable to ask if an X-Ray for a couple hundred dollars is just as good?

But drugs, medical equipment, and medical tests don’t actually have to cost huge amounts of money. They are expensive because the government grants the pharmaceutical industry and the medical equipment industry patent monopolies. Without these government-granted monopolies, both drugs and medical equipment would be cheap. It’s rare that a drug is expensive to manufacture and distribute.

In a free market, the vast majority of drugs would sell for $20 or $30 a prescription, and many for less. We currently are spending around $750a year on prescription drugs and other pharmaceutical products. That would likely fall to around $150 billion in a free market, for savings of close to $600 billion, or $4,500 per household. The cost of medical tests and medical equipment would have a similar plunge.

In that world, there would be little reason to keep a doctor from prescribing the drug they considered best for their patient, or the tests likely to produce the most accurate diagnosis. The difference in price between newly developed drugs and old generics would usually be negligible, as would the savings from using an X-Ray as opposed to the latest MRI.

This is just the Econ 101 principle that we maximize economic efficiency when items are available at their marginal cost. As the econ textbook tells us, the government-granted patent monopoly both raises prices and creates an enormous incentive for It is necessary to pay for the research and development process that leads to new drugs and medical equipment, but this is not an impossible lift. We just pay for the research upfront.

We already do this to the tune of more than $50 billion a year through the National Institutes of Health and other government agencies. This sum would have to be tripled or quadrupled to make up for the loss of patent-supported research, but there is no reason to think that paying for research with direct public funding would be any less effective than with government-granted patent monopolies.

In addition to eliminating much spending on pointless me-too drugs, there would also be the advantage that all research can be fully open. That means that instead of squirreling results away to be the first to secure a patent monopoly, researchers would be promptly sharing results so that others could quickly benefit from successes and be warned away from dead ends.analyses of the work behind the development of four breakthrough drugs or treatments.

In all four cases, all the key breakthroughs were the results of research funded by either the government or private charities. The pharmaceutical industry only came in to secure patent monopolies and do late-stage testing. The government can pick up the tab for the late-stage testing, which is not highReplacing the system of patent-supported research with public funding will be a big undertaking and will face massive political opposition.

The pharmaceutical industry would be prepared to spend billions to defeat a change to a system that has earned it trillions of dollars over the last decade. But this is a change that is a necessary part of moving to aThere will be other issues in moving to Medicare for All. We need to get out doctors’ pay more in line with the rest of the world.

They currently get more than twice as much as doctors in other wealthy countries. And we will have tothe transition; doing it overnight is likely to be a disaster. But it is long past time we start to go down this road.

'Make Him Veto Medicare for All': Khanna Proposes Bold Agenda in Case of Dem Victory Progressive California Rep. Ro Khanna argued against centrist Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz's statement that Democrats should not try to pass ambitious bills if they won control of Congress in November.slammed a recommendation from Hawaii Sen.

Brian Schatz, who will be the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate if the party retakes control of the body following the November 3to Hunt's question about how a governing Democratic caucus might respond to the "energy" and "anger" on the left with a word of caution.is guaranteed to veto," Schatz said.

"I think that is somewhat of a bit of wasted energy. And then if we want to be more aspirational, if we want to make more bold policy changes, we're going to have to take the presidency and both chambers and that's for 2028.

"Instead, Schatz argued that Democrats should see a midterm victory as an "institutional check against an out-of-control president" and use its leverage "to try to bring this war to a conclusion and to reverse theMake him veto Medicare for AllMake him veto a $25 living wageMake him veto free childcareMake him veto Block the Bombs to IsraelMake him veto zero aid to IsraelMake him veto free collegeMake him veto erasing student loansMake him veto taxes on billionairescheaper is a good political outcome for Dems," she wrote on social media, arguing that it would increase the likelihood of a Democratic victory in 2028. Worrisome strategy form a top Dem. 1.

By defn if the bill gets to potus’s desk ~everyone in the caucus voted for it . 2. Trump vetoing bills to make health care cheaper is a good political outcome for Dems . : "No, wrong. You pass the popular agenda and let the other party stand in the way of what the people want.

Why the fuck would you pre-veto shit??

": "This broken ideology actually explains a lot. They just genuinely do not understand the strategy of making President Trump veto popular things—it almost makes you wonder if they just don't support the popular things at all.

"'He's in Bed With Big Insurance': In Final Debate, El-Sayed Targets Rogers' Votes Against Healthcare "Nobody knows more about taking away your health insurance than he does," Abdul El-Sayed said of former Rep. Mike Rogers. , which he characterized as "building on the incredible success" of the 2010 law. The Democratic candidate pointed out that former US Rep.

Mike Rogers voted against the ACA and repeatedly opposed "He's in bed with Big Insurance," El-Sayed, the former executive director of Detroit's health department, said of Rogers.

"Nobody knows more about taking away your health insurance than he does. " Rogers said the ACA "needs reform"—without spelling out what that would entail—and attacked El-Sayed's support for' Medicare for All Act would save around 68,000 lives and $650 billion per year compared to the status quo.last week by Progress Michigan and Public Policy Polling shows that the cost of insurance is the top healthcare-related issue for Michigan voters heading into the "Michiganders are taking note and are getting fed up with the mess that Republicans created," said Justin Mendoza, executive director of Progress Michigan.

"This is further proof that we need a single-payer universal healthcare system, where insurance costs don’t constantly increase and leave families struggling. In the short term, lawmakers must act to help Michigan families afford the healthcare they need.

"Premiums are exploding, voters are demanding more, and candidates are winning on it. Dodging Medicare for All is now the real political risk.providers, who can say that.

I was there at the beginning, alongside representatives from organizations including National Nurses United and Physicians for a National Health Program, invited by Congresswomanthrough a computerized voice as ALS took away his ability to speak on his own, telling Congress what it costs a family to fight a terminal illness in a country that treats healthcare as a commodity. Then-House Speaker appeared at the start of the hearing, a sign of how significant the moment was even to Democratic leaders who were not prepared to embrace the policy. Outside, advocates and reporters crowded the hallways because the room could not hold everyone who wanted to witness what was happening. That room does not exist anymore.

From the unique vantage point of someone who has been present at every congressional hearing on, pushing average employer-sponsored healthcare costs above $19,000 per employee and marking a fourth consecutive year of near-double-digit increases. Employees are projected to spend about $5,300 themselves in 2026 through payroll contributions and out-of-pocket costs, up 7.9% from the year before. From where I have sat through every congressional Medicare for All hearing since 2019, the most important change is not that opposition has disappeared.

It has not. It is that the old political assumptions no longer fit the evidence.system modeled on the Medicare for All Act could reduce annual health spending by $1.04 trillion, nearly 20%, while averting roughly 114,000 deaths each year.found 65% of voters support a Medicare for All system, including 78% of Democrats, 71% of independents, and 49% ofDemocrats Are Behind Their Own Voters For years, Democratic leaders treated Medicare for All as something the party's progressive wing might demand but broader electorates would punish.

Sen. changed that conversation more than perhaps any other national political figure. He made Medicare for All a defining issue in two presidential campaigns and introduced the One image from the 2020 Democratic presidential primary captures how politically risky support for the policy still seemed.

During the first Democratic debates in 2019, candidates were asked whether they were willing to replace private health insurance with a government-run plan. On this night, only Sanders andraised their hands, and Harris later said she had misunderstood the question. Even on a Democratic debate stage, fully embracing Medicare for All was something most candidates were reluctant to do. US SenateJuliana Stratton won the Democratic Senate primary, and what Democrats should stand for.

Their success is evidence that the party's electorate is moving toward, not away from, a policy Washington still too often treats as politically dangerous.. Health insurance and pharmaceutical money could be headed down a similar path. As anger toward the healthcare industry grows, accepting money from companies profiting from the system voters want changed becomes harder to explain.

A candidate running on Medicare for All might not need a complicated attack line when an opponent is taking money from the very industry they are promising to confront. From where I have sat through every congressional Medicare for All hearing since 2019, the most important change is not that opposition has disappeared. It has not. It is that the old political assumptions no longer fit the evidence.

Healthcare costs are rising faster thancan absorb them. A majority of voters still support Medicare for All after hearing arguments against it. Candidates are winning major Democratic primaries while running openly on the policy. Democrats have spent years asking whether supporting Medicare for All is too politically risky.

They should now be asking whether opposing it is becoming the greater risk. The tide isn't turning. It has turned. Democrats can recognize it and build around it, or they can be the last ones standing on the beach wondering what happened.

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